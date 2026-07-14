‘Everyone thinks IIM = rich lifestyle’: Student breaks down his ‘actual monthly spend’
The IIM Ahmedabad student told hindustantimes.com that food and groceries account for a major share of his monthly budget.
A viral video by IIM Ahmedabad student Vivek Kundu detailing his ₹24,000 monthly budget has ignited a conversation about the true cost of living at premier B-schools. While social media users debated whether such high expenses are worth it for middle-class students, Kundu told Hindustantimes.com that this particular month sat at the higher end of his usual ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 range.
“IIM Ahmedabad student here. I try to keep my monthly expenses under ₹25,000 - sometimes I manage, sometimes I don’t. This month? ₹24,000,” Vivek Kundu wrote while sharing a video.
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The clip captures snippets of his life as he explains his monthly budget. Kundu shared that he spent ₹14,000 on food. On top of that, he also spent almost ₹3,500 on Swiggy and DMart combined.
The student then revealed the amounts spent on stationery, haircuts, social life, transportation, sports, medicine, and subscriptions.
How did social media react?
An individual questioned, “24k*24 months (there will be Holidays but let's adjust them with the extra expenses on festivals) = 5,76,000rs. + Fees. Is it really worth it for a middle-class student?? I know it's worth it, but just asking from a middle-class student pov.” Another posted, “Happy to see that you are actually spending money and taking care of yourself.”
A third commented, “ ₹25,000 a month is expensive.” A fourth wrote, “Why did you not opt for hostel mess food?”
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While talking about his spending habits, Kundu told Hindustantimes.com, “At first glance, the monthly expense may seem quite high, but the figures I shared are on the upper end and can certainly be reduced. For instance, opting for the mess subscription can reduce food expenses by around 50–60%. My D-Mart and Blinkit expenses were also unusually high because I had just returned from vacation and had to purchase several essentials, most of which were one-time expenses. A few other categories are discretionary as well, so with better planning, monthly expenses can comfortably be kept around ₹15,000.”
He continued, “Personally, my monthly expenses have been between the range of ₹15,000 and ₹25,000.”
He added, “As for financing, many students primarily rely on education loans. In addition, merit- and need-based scholarships, prize money from case competitions and other contests, summer internship stipends, and savings from previous work experience also help students manage the overall cost.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More