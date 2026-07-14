‘Everyone thinks IIM = rich lifestyle’: Student breaks down his ‘actual monthly spend’

The clip captures snippets of his life as he explains his monthly budget. Kundu shared that he spent ₹14,000 on food. On top of that, he also spent almost ₹3,500 on Swiggy and DMart combined.

“IIM Ahmedabad student here. I try to keep my monthly expenses under ₹25,000 - sometimes I manage, sometimes I don’t. This month? ₹24,000,” Vivek Kundu wrote while sharing a video.

A viral video by IIM Ahmedabad student Vivek Kundu detailing his ₹24,000 monthly budget has ignited a conversation about the true cost of living at premier B-schools. While social media users debated whether such high expenses are worth it for middle-class students, Kundu told Hindustantimes.com that this particular month sat at the higher end of his usual ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 range.

How did social media react? An individual questioned, “24k*24 months (there will be Holidays but let's adjust them with the extra expenses on festivals) = 5,76,000rs. + Fees. Is it really worth it for a middle-class student?? I know it's worth it, but just asking from a middle-class student pov.” Another posted, “Happy to see that you are actually spending money and taking care of yourself.”

A third commented, “ ₹25,000 a month is expensive.” A fourth wrote, “Why did you not opt for hostel mess food?”

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While talking about his spending habits, Kundu told Hindustantimes.com, “At first glance, the monthly expense may seem quite high, but the figures I shared are on the upper end and can certainly be reduced. For instance, opting for the mess subscription can reduce food expenses by around 50–60%. My D-Mart and Blinkit expenses were also unusually high because I had just returned from vacation and had to purchase several essentials, most of which were one-time expenses. A few other categories are discretionary as well, so with better planning, monthly expenses can comfortably be kept around ₹15,000.”

He continued, “Personally, my monthly expenses have been between the range of ₹15,000 and ₹25,000.”

He added, “As for financing, many students primarily rely on education loans. In addition, merit- and need-based scholarships, prize money from case competitions and other contests, summer internship stipends, and savings from previous work experience also help students manage the overall cost.”