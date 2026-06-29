IIM alum says Indians have a ‘scarcity mindset’ after seeing airport lounge queue, internet divided

According to him, this reflects a "scarcity mindset" where people are drawn to free offerings regardless of whether they need them. "I think many Indians are raised with a scarcity mindset. If something is free, they don't stop to think whether it's actually useful. They want it simply because it's free," he said.

"Was taking a flight to Dubai. The lounge had a line of 50 to 80 people. Many were trying 6 or 7 different cards at the counter just to get free access. I've flown to many places across the globe, and I've only noticed this with Indian crowds, even among people who look well off," Kedia wrote in the X post.

Taking to X, Ankit Kedia, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, shared his experience saying that he was surprised to see a long queue outside an airport lounge while travelling to Dubai . He claimed that many people were trying multiple credit cards to gain complimentary entry, adding that he has observed that such behaviour is mainly among Indian travellers .

An IIM alumnus's observation about long queues outside airport lounges has sparked a discussion online, with many users divided over whether it reflects a "scarcity mindset" or simply smart money-saving.

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How did social media react? Kedia's post quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of reactions from X users. While many agreed with Kedia's take, others defended those waiting in line, saying lounge access is a legitimate card benefit and helps travellers avoid expensive airport food.

One user wrote, "You are very right. We do have severe scarcity mindset. Everything is limited and the demand far exceeds supply.. so over time this has got into our genes. Hence all the behaviour that we see all around."

"That is not even the worst part. Indians often have no consideration for others in public. They'll pester the staff at the front desk, and waste everyone in line's time. You either have access, need to pay, or leave," commented another.

"Agree that happens at the Mumbai airport lounge but it's not exclusive to Indians. Have seen 'Goras' argue with the lounge entrance staff and saying loudly that the card is accepted in 'their country' as if it was something superior so how come not accepted here in Mumbai," wrote a third user.

However, one user said, "Not true. Sometimes airport lounges are an absolute must, when there's a lay over for more than 2 hours in a different city n u need some rest lounge is an available option. I wish there were more lounges."

"What's wrong with it? I will rather spend 10-15 mins in the queue than spend Rs. 2000/- for 1 dosa for a family of 4. Food is prohibitively expensive and not worth spending. There is nothing 'scarcity mindset' about saving money," commented another.

"If the card gives them access to the lounge why not use it? Where does the scarcity mindset come here? Probably he is paying the card fees which includes access to the lounges at the airport. Though I agree that some people lack civic sense inside the lounges," wrote one user.