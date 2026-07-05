IIM Ahmedabad student reflects on the ‘hidden costs’ of 1st year: 'It came in the form of casualties'

For many MBA aspirants, getting into IIM Ahmedabad is seen as the culmination of years of hard work. But one student has offered a candid look at what comes after making it to one of India's most prestigious business schools, saying the biggest challenges were not academic but personal. Vivek Kundu reflected on the emotional and mental toll of his first year at IIM Ahmedabad.

In an Instagram post, Vivek Kundu reflected on the emotional and mental toll of his first year at IIM Ahmedabad, where he is currently pursuing an MBA. "The hidden cost of my first year at IIM Ahmedabad," the text on the video read.

In the caption of the post, Kundu wrote, "I debated at Stanford, USA. Grew up in a village, later in Chandigarh. Cracked CAT. Thought I was ready. Year 1 had other plans." "The hidden costs came in the form of casualties," he added.

Kundu shared that the first casualty was "the casualty of choices." Surrounded by competitions, club applications and parties from the very first week, he said that he found himself saying yes to everything but enjoying nothing. "The real lesson wasn't time management. It was learning that saying no is a skill and at IIMA, you learn it quickly or FOMO swallows you whole," he wrote.

He also spoke about constantly comparing himself with classmates who had backgrounds at IITs, top colleges, multinational companies and government services. "Excellence wasn't the exception - it was the baseline. My Stanford debate, my CAT prep, my 'journey' none of it felt like currency. The campus resets your scoreboard to zero on Day 1," he wrote, adding that imposter syndrome stayed with him throughout his first term.