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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, July 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 23:11:16 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Phir Rafi – A Tribute To Mohd Rafi Ft. Prasanna Rao, Rajni Dhuria, Dhwani Muley, Fanish Pawar, Mohit Goswami, Prateek Mittal & Dr JS Batra

    Gram it: Monsoon clouds hover over the Shanti Stupa at Millennium Park, creating a dramatic skyline. After the heavy downpour in the city on Tuesday, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Friday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Gram it: Monsoon clouds hover over the Shanti Stupa at Millennium Park, creating a dramatic skyline. After the heavy downpour in the city on Tuesday, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Friday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 31

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam Margam Ft. Sathvika Ranganathan

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Stories Carved in Stone Voices Rooted in Earth: Silent Walls, Speaking Stones | Indigenised/ Tribalised (Discussants: Amrita Bhalla, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Ratna Raman & Nishi Chawla)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 31

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Carvaan Live: Sing With Kishore Ft. Vivek Budgali (Vocals), Saurabh Verma (Keyboard), Khurram Ali Niazi (Tabla) & Raghav Chandra (Violin)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 31

    Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Where I Meet Myself – Artworks by Arun Pandit, Yuriko Lochan, Avijit Dutta, Kamar Alam, Shubhra Das, Harsh Nowlakha, Hiral Chaudhari & Bhartti Vermma (Curator: Swapnil Khullar)

    Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 26 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Twamaham Vande Ft. Jalsa Chandra, Pallabi Chatterjee, Adrija Mondal & Agnimita Das

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 31

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Cake Painting

    Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

    When: July 31

    Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: On The Spot Ft. Daahab Chishti & Gurleen Pannu

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: July 31

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rakhi & Teej Bazaar

    Where: The Grand Orion Hotel, A-60, Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash

    When: July 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 31, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 31, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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