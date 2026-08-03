Jaipur, Chants of "Har Har Mahadev" echoed across Rajasthan as devotees thronged Shiva temples on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, with Jaipur's Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple holding a special Bhasma Aarti at 4 am modelled on the ritual at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. Devotion runs high across Rajasthan as devotees throng Shiva temples on first Monday of Shravan

Temples across the state opened early for 'mangala aarti', followed by 'jalabhishek' and special prayers, as devotees carried holy water and kanwars to offer to Lord Shiva.

In Jaipur, thousands of devotees began gathering at Galta Teerth late Sunday night, taking a dip in the sacred kund, filling their kanwars with holy water and setting out for Shiva temples in their respective areas after offering prayers.

Youngsters and children were also among those participating in the kanwar yatras. Carrying saffron and tricolour flags, devotees moved along the routes chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole".

On Sunday, a grand kanwar and kalash yatra was taken out from Galta Teerth to Rameshwaram Shivalay in Jaipur's Barkat Nagar, with more than 300 men and women participating in the 11th annual yatra, coordinator Manish Bhargava said.

At the Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, a large number of devotees gathered for darshan and jalabhishek, with the queue outside the shrine stretching around 2 km on Monday.

At the historic Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple, the doors opened at 3.45 am, following which the deity was bathed and the Bhasma Aarti was performed, temple priest Shakti Vyas said.

At 4.30 am, Lord Shiva was offered with 51 kg of desi cow ghee and 151 kg of milk, besides curd, honey and sugar, Vyas said, adding that during the mangala aarti, the deity was adorned in the form of a bridegroom.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Shiva temples in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar and other parts of Rajasthan, where devotees turned up in large numbers for prayers, Jalabhishek and special religious ceremonies.

With large crowds gathering at temples and kanwar yatras underway, Jaipur Police made elaborate security arrangements across the city.

Additional police personnel were deployed at major temples and along kanwar routes, while drone cameras and CCTV surveillance were being used to monitor sensitive areas and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

Barricading, separate entry and exit routes, parking arrangements and additional police deployment were put in place at major temples.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal directed officers to maintain continuous surveillance at sensitive locations. Six mobile police teams were also deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Police officials said drone and CCTV surveillance would continue along kanwar routes and around major temples to ensure smooth movement of devotees and maintain law and order.

Special pujas, "rudrabhishek" and other religious programmes are scheduled to continue at Shiva temples across the state throughout the month of Shravan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.