'I gave up for a while': Tejaswin Shankar reveals darkest moments behind historic CWG decathlon bronze

India's first-ever Commonwealth Games decathlon medallist, Tejaswin Shankar, has revealed the emotional turmoil he endured before winning bronze in Glasgow, admitting that there was a point during the competition when he "gave up" and questioned whether years of preparation had all been for nothing. India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (AP)

The medal became even more remarkable considering the circumstances leading up to it. Tejaswin injured his knee during the warm-up for the men's high jump event. He initially pulled out, with the official Commonwealth Games roster showing a 'DNS' against his name, before making a late attempt to compete. However, after failing his opening jump, he withdrew again, casting serious doubt over his participation in the decathlon.

In a heartfelt social media post after the Games, Shankar reflected on one of the toughest weeks of his career, saying there were moments when everything he had worked for seemed to be slipping away.

"There are moments in life when you feel like everything you've worked for is slipping away. This week, I had one of those moments," he wrote.

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The 27-year-old admitted that, for a while, he lost belief in himself.

“I'm going to be honest and admit for a while, I gave up. I questioned everything. I wondered if all the preparation had been for nothing.”