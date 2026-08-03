Ram Temple donation row: SP stages protests as UP assembly monsoon session begins

At least two dozen Opposition legislators, mostly from the SP, participated in the demonstration, raising slogans including, “Chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein.”

Carrying a donation box to symbolise the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, they displayed placards bearing slogans such as “Chanda Chor Gaddi Chhod”, “Jo chanda chura sakte hain wo vote aur sansad kyun nahi” and “Prabhu Ram ka dhan BJP ne kiya gaban.”

Opposition legislators gathered near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature complex at around 10am and raised slogans against the government before the House convened.

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly began on Monday amid protests by Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators, who targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya along with issues of law and order, unemployment and welfare schemes.

While the state government prepared to showcase its development and welfare agenda during the session, the Opposition sought to corner the ruling BJP over governance issues and the alleged donation theft.

The brief monsoon session is scheduled to continue till August 6. On the second day, August 4, the Uttar Pradesh government will table its first supplementary Budget for 2026-27. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is scheduled to present the supplementary Budget in the Vidhan Sabha at 12.20pm.

The supplementary Budget is expected to provide funds for new and ongoing infrastructure projects, along with several other schemes, including some welfare initiatives.

Earlier this year, the government presented its ninth Budget under the Yogi Adityanath government for 2026-27, with an outlay of ₹9.12 lakh crore, compared with ₹8.08 lakh crore in 2025-26. During the previous financial year, the government had also presented a supplementary Budget of ₹24,496 crore.

Proceedings on the opening day will begin with a condolence motion following the death of sitting SP MLA Alambadi Azmi last week. The House will adjourn after paying tributes to the Nizamabad MLA from Azamgarh.

A day earlier, at the all-party meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged members of both the treasury and Opposition benches in the legislative assembly and legislative council to raise all issues concerning public interest in the House.

He also appealed to members to engage in healthy and constructive discussions and support the government’s efforts to accelerate the state’s development. The CM urged Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the monsoon session.