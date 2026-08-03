Gurugram Sector 95 locals stage protest over 35% maintenance charge hike

A group of homeowners and residents of the Signature Roselia affordable housing society in Sector 95, Wazirpur, on Sunday protested against a 35% increase in maintenance charges, alleging there had been no corresponding improvement in maintenance or other services. Protesters demanded independent electricity meters, separate utility bills and protection from utility disconnections while the dispute is resolved. (HT)

According to the protesters, the maintenance charge was increased from ₹3.04 per sq ft to ₹4.13 per sq ft. They also alleged that the developer’s maintenance agency had sought around ₹3,000 retrospectively from each resident after issuing the hike notice on July 23 and implementing it retrospectively from April 1.

Residents said the developer had also increased maintenance charges around two months ago, against which homeowners had approached the district administration. The authorities are expected to hear the matter soon, they added.

The affordable housing society has around 1,500 flats, most of them occupied, homeowners said. Protesters gathered at the community centre before staging a nearly three-hour sit-in outside the maintenance agency’s office, demanding rollback of the hike and separate billing for maintenance and electricity charges.

Niraj Singh, a homeowner and protester, said the maintenance agency had cited the Haryana government’s increase in minimum wages to justify the hike. “This hike is patently wrong, as the entire burden of wages is being transferred to homeowners while there is no transparency in accounts. Not every guard or helper is being given a 35 per cent increase in wages. We have been asking for accounts to check the income and expenditure, but no details have been shared with us,” he said.

Rupesh Mishra, another homeowner, said the “approximately 35 per cent increase in maintenance charges, without any detailed breakup or satisfactory justification” had raised concerns over transparency and accountability. He demanded independent electricity meters for every flat so residents could pay directly for actual consumption.

Vishal Pathak demanded that electricity and water supply should not be disconnected while the matter remained under discussion and sought adjustment of prepaid meter deductions in future bills, adding that Roselia should not be treated as “a source of profit” by the maintenance agency.

The protest ended after local police intervened and maintenance agency officials held discussions with residents.

Ankur Vaish, estate manager, Signature Roselia project, said the increase followed the Haryana government’s revision of minimum wages. “A notice was given to all the home owners and residents... The increase in maintenance fees has been carried out to adjust the increase in minimum wages,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesters said no assurance was given on their demands for separate billing, independent electricity metres and non-disconnection of utilities.