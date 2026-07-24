Bombay HC designates 2 special courts to fast-track trials in paper leak cases

The Bombay high court on Friday designated two special courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad to fast-track trials in examination paper leak cases in Maharashtra amid student protests demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam irregularities. The move came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a new law and fast-track courts to tackle paper leaks. Cockroach Janta Party, spearheading the agitation for education reforms, said the protests will continue. (AFP)

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said the courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad were set up following a request from the central government, which sought the two special courts in at least two major cities.

The special courts will conduct trials under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The 2024 law mandates concluding trials within three months.

Judge SV Pawar will preside over the court in Aurangabad and Judge Gulshan Kolte in Nagpur. The Union government requested the appointment of experienced judicial officers to preside over the courts.