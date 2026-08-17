‘Glamorous role but…’: Poonawalla on buzz that he should have succeeded Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday dismissed buzz that he should have replaced Amit Malviya as the social media head, as the party dropped the latter as part of a major rejig. Shehzad Poonawalla has urged the BJP to accept his resignation from the party. Deepak Mhaskey was named the social media convenor while Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav were appointed co-convenors. “Malviya did a lot of hard work but the party also needed some change. He worked so hard for West Bengal. I feel Deepak and his team will bring fresh energy to the party. It is not right to say he was removed from the post,” Poonawalla told News24. Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav among list

He was responding to a question on claims made on social media that he ought to oversee the party’s social media affairs. Poonawalla, who has quit the party and has urged the BJP to accept his resignation, said: “I have no interest. It's not as easy as you think. The task looks glamorous from the outside but is very difficult." The BJP earlier in the day announced a new team of national office-bearers, seven months after appointing Nitin Nabin as its 12th national president. Among them is former minister Smriti Irani, who has been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries. Senior party leader Ram Madhav, a former national general secretary, has been appointed as party vice president.