Shehzad Poonawalla explains why he quit BJP, says ‘will continue to support party's ideology’
Shehzad Poonawalla said that he approached the party about his decision and was asked to reconsider, but he chose to stick to it.
Deep Dive
Shehzad Poonawalla said he had been planning to quit the BJP since 2024, saying he chose to return to his job to manage the financial circumstances that had emerged while balancing work and politics.
“I have been planning this since 2024. I was in the service industry and had a salaried job, which I left. I gave 24/7, 365 days to politics. When I felt it was either my job or politics, I decided to resume my job,” Poonawalla said, in an interview with News24, explaining why he quit the party.
Also Read | ‘Middle class is being looted’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s last remarks before official resignation from BJP
He added that he approached the party about his decision and was asked to reconsider, but he chose to stick to it.
“I am sticking to my decision. A spokesperson does not get a salary; it is a voluntary position,” he said. However, Poonawalla added that BJP still remains the best platform for youth for middle class and anyone who joins politics.
Also Read | ‘Glamorous role but…’: Poonawalla on buzz that he should have succeeded Malviya
Will continue to support BJP' ideology, says Poonawalla
Poonawalla further said that the BJP never put a restriction on him from speaking his mind. "In fact, only in the BJP can you speak independently. Whenever there were issues, the BJP would always call and discuss them. I will not work directly for the BJP, but I will continue to support its thoughts," added Poonawalla.
Also Read | Shehzad Poonawalla 'presses' BJP to accept resignation after first letter rejected
Did Poonawalla have ambitions to become BJP IT Cell chief?
On reports that he wanted to head the BJP’s IT cell, Poonawalla said he had no such interest, pointing out that the role may appear glamorous from the outside but is extremely demanding.
What is Poonawalla's next move?
A day before officially announcing his resignation from the BJP, Poonawalla announced his next initiative, ‘The Manifesto’, on Instagram. The social media programme aims to bring issues concerning the middle class to the forefront.
In the video, Poonawalla raised several concerns affecting the middle class and questioned whether Indians paying taxes at levels comparable to those in Europe receive a similar standard of living in return.
He questioned what taxpayers get in return for the taxes and tolls they pay, citing poor roads, inadequate schools, crumbling infrastructure, paper leaks, corruption and a lack of accountability.
Poonawalla also called for lower taxes on the middle class, particularly salaried taxpayers, and an increase in income-tax slabs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More