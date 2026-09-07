5 MCD officials suspended ‘with immediate effect’ in big action after Satya Niketan building collapse

Based on the orders issued on Monday, the five officials suspended have been identified as -

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect, in response to the building collapse in Satya Niketan, which has killed at least seven people.

Based on the notice, accessed by HT, the officers have been suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. The notice adds that the suspended officials will be paid their subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules.

MCD commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar also told HT that there will be “zero tolerance for unauthorised construction in the city and the building department will be held accouantable.”

This action from the MCD also comes as part of a wider crackdown against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises.

Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders.

A three-month survey of residential areas was also conducted by the civic body to identify commercial misuse of residential properties.

Satya Niketan collapse: 7 killed A building in a congested colony in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, ongoing construction in the basement of the boys' paying guest accommodation caused structural damage to the building, ultimately leading to its collapse.

The search and rescue operation for missing people, primarily students, has now entered its second day.

As the operation continues, the Delhi government has also ordered “immediate sealing” of illegal structures with four floors or more.

Also Read | Collapse at 1:30 pm to night-long rescue: Blow-by-blow of Delhi's Satya Niketan PG tragedy

"All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” read a notice issued by the MCD on Monday.

According to the Delhi civic body, the collapsed property, identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards and comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor.

The structure was reportedly built in the 1990s, with no record of bookings, sealing or complaints received with regard to the property.

A senior official also told HT that no sanctioned building plan existed for the structure in Satya Niketan, adding that the construction in the basement was "unauthorised."