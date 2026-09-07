5 MCD officials suspended ‘with immediate effect’ in big action after Satya Niketan building collapse
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect, in response to the building collapse in Satya Niketan, which has killed at least seven people.
Based on the orders issued on Monday, the five officials suspended have been identified as -
- Rakesh Kumar — Deputy Commissioner, South Zone
- Ranvir Singh — Superintending Engineer, South Zone
- Lalit Kumar Goel — Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone
- Sunil Chauhan — Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone
- Ashish Kumar — Junior Engineer (Building)
Based on the notice, accessed by HT, the officers have been suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. The notice adds that the suspended officials will be paid their subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules.
MCD commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar also told HT that there will be “zero tolerance for unauthorised construction in the city and the building department will be held accouantable.”
This action from the MCD also comes as part of a wider crackdown against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises.
Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices, and issued 726 demolition orders.
A three-month survey of residential areas was also conducted by the civic body to identify commercial misuse of residential properties.
Satya Niketan collapse: 7 killed
A building in a congested colony in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, ongoing construction in the basement of the boys' paying guest accommodation caused structural damage to the building, ultimately leading to its collapse.
The search and rescue operation for missing people, primarily students, has now entered its second day.
As the operation continues, the Delhi government has also ordered “immediate sealing” of illegal structures with four floors or more.
Also Read | Collapse at 1:30 pm to night-long rescue: Blow-by-blow of Delhi's Satya Niketan PG tragedy
"All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” read a notice issued by the MCD on Monday.
According to the Delhi civic body, the collapsed property, identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards and comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor.
The structure was reportedly built in the 1990s, with no record of bookings, sealing or complaints received with regard to the property.
A senior official also told HT that no sanctioned building plan existed for the structure in Satya Niketan, adding that the construction in the basement was "unauthorised."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More