Delhi hostel owner held from Rajasthan after building collapse kills 7
Absconding Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram Gupta held in Rajasthan, day after building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan.
Absconding Delhi PG owner Hariram Gupta was held in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after a decades-old multi-storey building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, killing at least seven people and injuring several others.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the area to assess the ongoing search and rescue operation.
Also read | Delhi traffic police issue advisory over Satya Niketan building collapse rescue work
Officials told news agency PTI that 12 people have so far been rescued from the debris, including seven who died in the incident.
Five-floor buildings ordered to be sealed
Following the collapse, Gupta directed authorities to seal all buildings in Delhi that have five floors.
"Strict action will be taken against MCD officials found responsible. Instructions have been issued to immediately seal buildings in Delhi having a fifth floor," she said in a statement.
Also read | CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner over Satya Niketan PG collapse
Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said water had accumulated in the basement of the Satya Niketan building and contributed to its collapse.
"Approximately 80 per cent of the debris has been cleared, with only the basement debris remaining. Water had accumulated in the basement, and the combination of this with ongoing repair work on the old structure led to the collapse," she said.
Injured receiving treatment
Gupta said the injured children were being provided proper medical care, while their parents were being kept informed about their condition.
"The situation is being closely monitored by Health Minister J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the prime minister," she added.
She also announced that the building next to the collapsed structure would be demolished.
"Residents of the collapsed building and adjacent unsafe buildings have been evacuated. The standing building, which appears extremely dangerous, will be demolished once the debris is cleared," Gupta said.
Rescue operation continues
The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.
Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority were among the agencies involved in rescue operations through the night.
Residents said most students living in the area were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They mainly studied at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College, located across the road.
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