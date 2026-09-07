Satya Niketan building collapse: What we know about the property

According to property-tax records, the collapsed structure was a basement plus four-storey building. Construction of the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and part of the third floor dates back to 1970-1980. A basement in part of the property and the remaining portion of the third floor were constructed later, in 1997-98.

The area is a densely populated resettlement colony in South Delhi, where plots are typically small, measuring around 55 square yards. A large number of properties in the area are used as paying guest accommodation, mainly catering to students. Building-related activities in the area fall under the jurisdiction of MCD. Follow live updates on Delhi building collapse here .

On Sunday afternoon, a building that housed a PG facility collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people and triggering a rescue operation involving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other departments.

Why is the issue of unauthorized construction a concern in Satya Niketan?

Why is the issue of unauthorized construction a concern in Satya Niketan?

How has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi responded to the building collapse in Satya Niketan?

How has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi responded to the building collapse in Satya Niketan?

What were the main factors contributing to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building?

What were the main factors contributing to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building?

The building was a load-bearing structure without a reinforced cement concrete frame, with thin brick walls measuring about 4.5 inches in thickness.

The road outside the property is a commercially notified road. The ground floor was being used for shops, while the upper floors were used as paying guest (PG) accommodation. The property had been paying the applicable conversion charges annually for this use since 2007.

Property-tax records also show that the owners availed themselves of the SUNIYO scheme from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

Also Read | MCD issues notices to ruinous buildings after Satya Niketan PG building collapse

MCD officials who reached the site found, as a preliminary assessment, that no new construction was underway at the time of the collapse. However, the owner had recently undertaken some repair and renovation work.

The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established. Officials have, however, indicated that heavy rainfall over the preceding several days may have weakened the old structure.

Rescue operations began immediately after the collapse. As of 8:30 am on Monday, debris removal and site clearance were continuing and were expected to be completed by the end of the day.