Varun Dhawan says Hanuman Ansh is not a film but a ‘divine experience’; lauds Shobhinaw Satyaa's ‘brilliant acting’
Amid Hanuman Ansh's ₹100 crore success, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan praised the film and urged audience to watch it in theatres.
A tiny ₹2-crore Bollywood film with no major stars, Hanuman Ansh, has become the talk of the town. The film has been creating waves at the box office and has so far collected over ₹100 crore. Amid its success, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video praising the film and urging audiences to watch it in theatres.
Varun Dhawan is all praise for Hanuman Ansh
On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram story to reveal that he had watched Hanuman Ansh with his mother in a theatre. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."
He further praised the film’s direction and performances, saying, "Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."
Deep Dive
Varun is not the first Bollywood celebrity to praise Hanuman Ansh. Before him, Kangana Ranaut also praised the film and called it a "satsang". She urged audiences to skip their therapy sessions and instead watch the film in theatres. Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar have also voiced their support for the film.
About Hanuman Ansh and its box-office success
Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner Swambhu Media Network, the film is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.
The film follows the early life of a young boy, Lakshmi Narayan, in pre-Independence India. After the death of his mother, he leaves home in search of God and embarks on a journey across North India, eventually transforming into Neem Karoli Baba.
The film opened to low box-office numbers, collecting just ₹10 lakh on its first day. However, positive word-of-mouth changed the course of its box-office run. In its third week, the film picked up pace and recorded its highest single-day collection on day 24, when it earned ₹12.75 crore.
In its fourth weekend, the film collected a total of ₹39.25 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹122.13 crore. Despite competition from films such as Mirzapur: The Movie and Toxic, Hanuman Ansh has continued to enjoy a dream run at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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