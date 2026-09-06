Hanuman Ansh crosses ₹100 crore at the box office, smallest Bollywood film to do so; beats Singham, 83 lifetime hauls
Hanuman Ansh, made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, has just crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Two weeks after its near-miraculous revival at the box office, devotional film Hanuman Ansh has crossed ₹100 crore in net domestic box office collections. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is the smallest Hindi film (in terms of scale) ever to enter the 100-crore club. The film is on course to register its biggest weekend yet, in its fifth week in theatres.
Hanuman Ansh hits ₹100 crore at the box office
Hanuman Ansh opened on a dismal note, earning only ₹10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just ₹1.48 crore. On its 16th day in theatres, the film saw a sizable jump in earnings. As word of mouth spread, Hanuman Ansh saw record-breaking third and fourth weeks at the box office. It minted ₹61 crore in its fourth week alone. The upward trend continued into its fifth weekend, with the film netting ₹10 crore on Friday and ₹16.50 crore on Saturday. This took its domestic haul to just above ₹99 crore. On Sunday morning, the morning shows took Hanuman Ansh past the ₹100-crore mark. It is now the 143rd Hindi film to cross the mark. With a budget of ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is the smallest Hindi film to enter this famed club, beating The Kashmir Files ( ₹15 crore) by a substantial margin.
Hanuman Ansh beats Pushpa The Rise, Singham
As of 1 PM on Sunday, the film’s domestic collection stands at just over ₹105 crore. This has helped the devotional film beat the final collections of several films much bigger than itself. On Sunday, it soared past the lifetime haul of sports drama 83 ( ₹104 crore), Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹103 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham ( ₹100 crore), and the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise ( ₹105 crore). The film is primed to do better with its international release this month.
Deep Dive
All about Hanuman Ansh
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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