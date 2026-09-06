Exclusive| Saif Ali Khan on making a film on Tiger Pataudi: I'm too old to play him

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen as a visually impaired martial artist and musician with Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, in Priyadarshan's upcoming Haiwaan. With both sports and music being close to his heart, the actor speaks about why the family hasn't yet planned to make a film on his father the legendary former Indian cricketer Tiger Patudi. Saif Ali Khan

Speaking about why he hasn't planned to make a film on his father yet he says, "Its just that some subjects are so close to your heart, you want to make sure the film is made properly. You dont want to spoil the feeling you have for the person by making an average movie. Its a sacrosanct story of how he overcame a handicap. Its like making a movie on Bruce Lee." He goes on to share his thoughts about sports films. He says, "My problem with sports films is how do you capture the body language of sportspeople with actors or how do you get sportspersons to act? How do you get an actor to have the fiery runup that Andy Roberts had? Also, im too old to play him maybe I can play his later in life version. Although, I certainly know how to play the part."

And when it happens, will he direct the movie? "I feel directing is too much responsibility. I'm not sure if I can think like every character, that's a lot of responsibly. When I see someone doing an average job I feel I can do it but then I see someone good and I cant. Maybe just once I'd like to try my hand at directing a movie, even though I will go crazy doing it."