Can you have a heart attack with normal cholesterol? Cardiologist shares 3 lesser-known triggers

Keeping cholesterol in check can help lower the risk of a heart attack. High levels of LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque build-up in the coronary arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form and block blood flow, causing a heart attack. However, cholesterol is only part of the picture: a person can still have a heart attack even if their cholesterol levels are within the normal range. So, why does this happen, and what other factors affect heart risk?

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Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explained to HT Lifestyle why normal cholesterol levels do not necessarily mean a person is safe from a heart attack.

“Each week, I meet patients who look shocked when they hear they had a heart attack. Many tell me, almost the same way every time, ‘My cholesterol was normal the last time I got it checked,'" he said.

Their reactions reveal a common misconception: that a normal result on a cholesterol test means the heart is healthy. Cholesterol matters, but it is only one part of a person's overall heart risk.

Why is a healthy cholesterol level not enough? What things are involved in heart health risk, barring cholesterol level?

He said, “A standard lipid panel usually checks total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides. Even so, it leaves out other items that can shape heart risk. One key example is Lipoprotein(a), also called Lp(a). This is a particle you inherit through your genes. Routine labs do not include it, yet it can still raise the chance of heart problems even when LDL levels look fine. Lp(a) works differently from LDL. Diet and exercise do not seem to change it much. For many people, it also never shows up on any test they receive.”