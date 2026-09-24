Can you have a heart attack with normal cholesterol? Cardiologist shares 3 lesser-known triggers
Cholesterol is not the only indicator of heart health – so your lab reports may not give you the full picture. Learn about the three other risk factors.
Keeping cholesterol in check can help lower the risk of a heart attack. High levels of LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque build-up in the coronary arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form and block blood flow, causing a heart attack. However, cholesterol is only part of the picture: a person can still have a heart attack even if their cholesterol levels are within the normal range. So, why does this happen, and what other factors affect heart risk?
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Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explained to HT Lifestyle why normal cholesterol levels do not necessarily mean a person is safe from a heart attack.
“Each week, I meet patients who look shocked when they hear they had a heart attack. Many tell me, almost the same way every time, ‘My cholesterol was normal the last time I got it checked,'" he said.
Their reactions reveal a common misconception: that a normal result on a cholesterol test means the heart is healthy. Cholesterol matters, but it is only one part of a person's overall heart risk.
Why is a healthy cholesterol level not enough?
What things are involved in heart health risk, barring cholesterol level?
He said, “A standard lipid panel usually checks total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides. Even so, it leaves out other items that can shape heart risk. One key example is Lipoprotein(a), also called Lp(a). This is a particle you inherit through your genes. Routine labs do not include it, yet it can still raise the chance of heart problems even when LDL levels look fine. Lp(a) works differently from LDL. Diet and exercise do not seem to change it much. For many people, it also never shows up on any test they receive.”
Other risk factors responsible for heart attacks
Here are the 3 risk factors, the cardiologist outlined:
1. Inflammation
- Plaque can become weak and break apart, even if it's not very large. Inflammation is responsible for this.
- Inflammation is measured through lab tests like high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP).
- Inflammation can still be high even if cholesterol levels appear normal. In such cases, the overall risk of heart problems might remain elevated.
2. Metabolic health
- Insulin resistance, prediabetes, and metabolic syndrome can harm blood vessels over time, often without showing up on regular cholesterol tests.
- Someone might appear healthy, with normal cholesterol levels, yet still have underlying metabolic issues.
3. Sedentary lifestyle
- Chronic stress, poor sleep, and undiagnosed sleep apnea all place ongoing stress on the heart and blood vessels.
- Smoking can harm the inner lining of blood vessels directly, without necessarily affecting cholesterol levels.
- Air pollution is a real and measurable factor that raises the risk of heart disease.
In the end, the cardiologist advised that even if you have normal cholesterol results, it does not mean your heart is completely healthy, especially if you have a family history of heart disease. Dr Mandal urged you to visit a doctor if you feel tired without a reason, are under a lot of stress, or have other risk factors like diabetes risk or extra weight around the waist. Ensure you go for a detailed check-up for heart health, one that goes beyond a standard blood test.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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