This zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor uses all parts of veggies and is perfect for snacking
This detailed recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to make carrot beetroot tikki using all parts of the vegetables, making a delicious and nutritious dish.
Zero-waste cooking uses every part of an ingredient to eliminate food waste. However, many recipes on the internet promise to utilise every part of an ingredient, but fall short of that promise, leaving you with waste which you did not want to create in the first place. However, with the carrot beetroot tikki recipe shared by Sanjeev Kapoor, you can be sure that no part goes to waste.
Also Read | Elevate your weeknight dinner: Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style recipe for creamy lasooni paneer at home
Zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki recipe
On September 20, the chef posted a detailed recipe to make zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki that is not only delicious but also nutritious. Sharing the recipe on his website, the chef wrote, “An excellent example of zero waste cooking. No part of the carrots or beetroots is thrown away. When they are mixed with boiled and mashed potatoes and simple aromatics, the result is simply irresistible tikkis.”
Here's how you can make this dish at home:
Ingredients
⦿ 2 medium carrots
⦿ 2 medium beetroots
⦿ 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed
⦿ Salt to taste
⦿ 1½ teaspoons of garam masala powder
⦿ 2 teaspoons of ginger-green chilli paste
⦿ 1½ cups of fresh breadcrumbs
⦿ Oil for shallow frying
⦿ Tomato ketchup to serve
Method
Step 1: Fill a bowl with water. To it, add carrots and beetroots and wash them thoroughly. Drain and cut the vegetables into big chunks.
Step 2: Pass these vegetables through a juicer, collect the juice in one jar and the residue in another. You can serve the juice or store it for later use. Now, transfer the residue into a bowl.
Step 3: To it, add potatoes, salt, garam masala powder, ginger-green chilli paste, and fresh breadcrumbs. Combine everything well, and your mixture for tikki is ready.
Step 4: Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball to make tikkis.
Step 5: Heat sufficient oil in a shallow non-stick pan, place the tikkis in it and shallow-fry, turning sides, till evenly golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.
Step 6: Arrange the beetroot and carrot tikki on a serving platter and serve hot with tomato ketchup. You can also serve them with green chutney or any condiment of your choice.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.