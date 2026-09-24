Are protein shakes worth the hype? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains if supplements are essential to meet daily goals

In an Instagram video shared on September 23, the cardiologist emphasises, “Protein is important. But please do not start taking a protein shake simply because somebody at the gym told you to. Most healthy people do not need protein shakes to meet their protein requirements.”

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, is breaking down whether protein supplements or shakes are essential for everyone to meet their daily protein requirements.

Protein has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the fitness world, with everyone from gym-goers to wellness influencers urging you to increase your intake and invest in protein powders and shakes. But do you really need a protein shake to meet your daily requirements, or has proteinmaxxing become another overhyped fitness trend?

Average protein requirement According to Dr Chopra, the average healthy adult does not necessarily need protein shakes to meet their daily protein requirements, provided they consume enough protein-rich whole foods as part of a balanced diet. He highlights, “For a general healthy sedentary adult, the basic recommendation is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Of course, if you're training seriously, older, pregnant, or have specific requirements, you may need more.”

The effects of excess protein Dr Chopra warns that consuming excessive amounts of protein may place additional strain on the body and its metabolic processes. He outlines the following:

⦿ Pressure on the kidneys When protein is metabolised, it produces waste products that the kidneys must filter and eliminate from the body. Consuming excessive amounts of protein can therefore increase the kidneys’ filtration workload, placing additional strain on them. Dr Chopra explains, “Your kidneys have to deal with it. When protein is metabolised, nitrogen waste is produced, which your kidneys have to excrete. So unnecessarily higher protein intake will increase the filtration load.”

⦿ More protein does not mean more muscle Many people believe that consuming more protein automatically translates to greater muscle mass, but this is not necessarily the case. The cardiologist points out, “More protein does not mean more muscle. Roughly 20 to 30 grams of good quality protein in the meal is often enough to strongly stimulate the muscle protein synthesis. Extra amino acids don't simply keep turning into muscle.”

⦿ Too much protein can have consequences Consuming more protein than the body requires can sometimes lead to unnecessary health consequences. Dr Chopra highlights, “Too much can have consequences. In susceptible people, very high protein intake can contribute to dehydration, kidney stones, and even gout.”

Pay attention to labels Relying solely on protein shakes can also expose you to artificial additives that may have adverse effects in the long run, particularly when consumed in excessive amounts. This makes it important to check the labels of protein powders before purchasing them, so you know exactly what ingredients you are adding to your daily shake. The cardiologist emphasises, “Look at what is actually inside the protein shake. Many packaged shakes may contain sweeteners, flavouring, stabilisers, and other additives.”

Choose whole food sources The cardiologist stressed, “Why are you getting your protein from a packet when there is so much real food available? So, if you are non-vegetarian, eggs, chicken, fish, seafood, and lean meat. And my vegetarian friends, you have plenty (of options) too. Dal, paneer, tofu, tempeh, curd, Greek yoghurt, beans, chickpeas, lentils, nuts, seeds, and millets. Have your protein from there.”

Are protein shakes completely unnecessary? While whole foods are the preferred source of daily protein, protein shakes can provide an additional boost for people with increased protein requirements when dietary sources alone are insufficient.

Dr Chopra stresses, “If you're doing serious strength training and your protein requirement is higher and you genuinely cannot meet it through food, then yes, a good quality protein supplement can help. But don't let a supplement automatically become a permanent part of your everyday diet. Keep reassessing whether you actually need it and whenever possible, get the protein from whole food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.