Could certain habits help your kidneys? Nephrologist shares what you should start and stop doing to avoid kidney failure

When asked what things people should start doing and stop doing so that they don't end up with kidney failure or kidney issues, the nephrologist stressed a few key steps, including

Could certain habits help you avoid kidney failure and keep the organs functioning optimally? In an Instagram video shared on August 17, Dr Jeff Yoo interviewed Dr Suneet Singh, a nephrologist, to outline tips to help one avoid kidney failure and to answer the most common questions about kidney health.

The nephrologist also cautioned that one should try not to take too many over-the-counter medications without seeing a professional to figure out what they're for, because maybe there's something else that would be better.

1 thing that can change your kidneys' health Dr Yoo also asked Dr Singh to share some things that have really changed the way she has lived your life, to which she replied, “So, one of the things I do is I drink a little bit more water because I'm also a little bit dehydrated, and drinking water just actually helps the kidney function better, control your blood chemistry, and your electrolytes.”

As for whether she would recommend just plain water or electrolyte water, the nephrologist stated, “Most people just need water. Even if you exercise, most of us don't exercise at a level that requires replacing electrolytes. People like electrolytes just because it makes the water taste better. So, if it actually encourages you to drink water, if you've had blood tests done and everything is fine with your kidney function, it's okay to use electrolytes.”

As for the amount of water people should aim to drink daily, she recommended two and a half litres and added that it should be in addition to the water in the food you eat daily.

Kidney health advice Dr Yoo also inquired with Dr Singh that, since in her practise as a nephrologist, she must have seen devastating things like people going on dialysis, people who die of kidney failure because of electrolyte abnormalities and toxins that accumulate. What key kidney health advice would she offer people?

She replied, “People have a lot of regrets about not following up, not taking their health into their own hands, and not taking their medications regularly. Perhaps not even asking enough questions to understand their health condition well enough, and because of poor understanding, their health doesn't actually get optimised.”

Dr Suneet Singh has been a member of the division of nephrology since 1998. She is currently a clinical associate professor and head of the peritoneal dialysis program at Vancouver General Hospital.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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