Pre-event festive glow: 6 face masks to use before a party for fresh, radiant skin

Face masks for pre-event festive glow (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Festive celebrations are all about dressing up, getting together with family and friends, and looking your best. While a good skincare routine is important throughout the year, a face mask can be a useful addition when the skin needs a little extra care before an event. Whether the concern is dryness, dullness, excess oil, or a tired-looking complexion, the right face mask can help give the skin a fresher and more well-rested appearance. Face masks are particularly useful before festive occasions because many formulas are designed to deliver concentrated skincare benefits in a short amount of time. Hydrating masks can help replenish moisture, while brightening formulas can make dull skin look more radiant. Clay-based masks, meanwhile, can help absorb excess oil and leave the skin feeling cleaner and refreshed. However, a pre-event mask should not be an experiment with a completely new or potentially irritating product. Skin can react differently to active ingredients, and redness or irritation is the last thing anyone wants before an important celebration. It is better to choose a formula suited to the skin type and use it well before the event to understand how the skin responds. Hydrating face masks for dry, tired-looking skin Festive preparations, changing weather, air conditioning and makeup can sometimes leave the skin feeling dry or tight. A hydrating face mask can be useful when the complexion needs an instant moisture boost. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, ceramides and nourishing plant oils. These ingredients can help support the skin's moisture barrier and make the complexion appear smoother and more supple. A hydrating mask is also a good option before makeup because well-moisturised skin can provide a smoother base for foundation, skin tints and concealer.

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Brightening masks for a dull complexion Long days, lack of sleep and environmental exposure can make the skin appear tired and lacklustre. A brightening face mask can help revive the appearance of dull skin before a festive occasion. Ingredients such as vitamin C derivatives, niacinamide, liquorice extract and certain gentle exfoliating acids are commonly found in brightening skincare. These can help improve the appearance of uneven tone and give the complexion a more refreshed look with regular use. For a pre-event routine, avoid using a strong exfoliating or peeling mask for the first time immediately before stepping out. Gentle formulas are a safer choice when the goal is a fresh-looking complexion without unnecessary irritation.

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Clay masks for oily and combination skin For oily and combination skin, a clay mask can be particularly useful before an occasion. Ingredients such as kaolin and bentonite are known for their ability to absorb excess oil from the skin. A clay mask can leave the complexion feeling clean and less greasy, which can be helpful when makeup needs to stay comfortable for several hours. However, leaving a clay mask on for longer than recommended does not necessarily make it more effective. Overuse can leave the skin feeling dry or tight. Those with combination skin can also consider applying the mask only to oilier areas such as the forehead, nose and chin instead of covering the entire face.

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Exfoliating masks for smoother-looking skin If rough texture is the concern, a gentle exfoliating mask can help remove dead skin cells from the surface and leave the complexion looking smoother. Ingredients such as lactic acid, mandelic acid and fruit enzymes are often used in exfoliating products. When used correctly, they can help improve the appearance of uneven texture and dullness. These masks need a little more caution before an event. Strong exfoliation can sometimes cause dryness, sensitivity or redness, particularly on sensitive skin. It is therefore better to use a familiar, gentle formula rather than trying a powerful peel just before a celebration.

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Sheet masks for a quick hydration boost Sheet masks are among the easiest options when there is little time for an elaborate skincare routine. They are available in formulas designed for hydration, soothing, brightening and other skincare concerns. A sheet mask containing hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, glycerin or other hydrating ingredients can give the skin a temporarily plumper and fresher appearance. They can be particularly convenient before makeup, provided the remaining serum is allowed to absorb and does not leave the skin excessively sticky.

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