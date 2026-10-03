Quote of the day by Julie Andrews: ‘Leave every place you go, everything you touch, a little better'

On October 1, Julie Andrews turned 91. Today’s quote is from a speech that Andrews delivered at the 2013 spring commencement ceremony of the University of Colorado Boulder. It reads, “Leave every place you go, everything you touch, a little better for your having been there.”

An actor, singer, author and theatre director, Andrews’ cap is adorned with many feathers. Her accolades include the Oscar , BAFTA, Grammys, Emmys , Golden Globes and Tonys. She has also received multiple lifetime achievement awards, been honoured with the Kennedy Centre Honours, and made a Dame of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Julie Andrews is Hollywood royalty and a timeless icon of the entertainment industry. For the older generations, she has been Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins, and Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music. For younger fans, she has been Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen of Genovia in The Princess Diaries series.

What is the meaning of Julie Andrews’ quote? The quote is from the concluding section of Julie Andrew’s speech, where she congratulated the students for the bright futures ahead of them, and encouraged them to seize it when the opportunity arises. The quote highlighted what she hoped they would be: strong, decent individuals who left their mark on the world.

Her final message to the students was: “You all have such bright futures in front of you. You have been blessed to attend this extraordinary institution. You have been given the tools for successes yet to be realised. Take your good fortune and run with it. Use those tools wisely as you embark upon this next chapter of your lives.”

“Keep learning as you go. Acknowledge that there will be fear and adversity, and then go out and kick b**t! Make the arts part of your life. Tell the truth, be present for and compassionate toward others. Live lightly on this earth and give generously.”

“Remember that we are all citizens of this world. There is awesome power in accountability. Leave every place you go, everything you touch, a little better for your having been there. Above all, keep your integrity. In this way, you will demonstrate you can be trusted, you're ready for stewardship, and the world will respond in kind.”