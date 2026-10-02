Destination Buzz: 10 California beaches for your next Pacific coast escape
From San Diego to Ventura, these 10 California beaches offer surfing, wildlife, sunsets, coastal walks, camping and laid-back seaside experiences.
California has no shortage of beaches, but the fun part is that they do not all offer the same kind of day by the Pacific. Some are made for surfing and kayaking, some for long barefoot walks, and others for bonfires, wildlife spotting, or simply sitting by the water with nowhere else to be.
If you are planning a California trip, these 10 beaches are worth adding to your list.
1. La Jolla Shores, San Diego
If you like your beach days active, La Jolla Shores is a good place to begin. The mile-long stretch of sand is popular for kayaking, surfing, snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding. You may also spot California spiny lobsters, sheep crabs and leopard sharks in the water. Stay until evening for a twilight beach bonfire.
2. Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach
Movie fans may recognise Crystal Cove State Park from Beaches, the Bette Midler film. Its three miles of sandy coastline come with charming 1940s cottages, surf breaks and plenty of space for a leisurely walk. At sunset, stop at Beachcomber Café for clam chowder, then settle in for s’mores around a firepit.
3. Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara
Butterfly Beach is a lovely spot to catch a Pacific sunset in Santa Barbara. It is also popular with dog walkers and makes a good starting point for a longer coastal walk towards East Beach or Hammonds Beach. Keep some time aside for Santa Barbara’s museums, boutiques, restaurants and historic mission.
4. Carmel City Beach, Carmel
Carmel City Beach feels almost storybook, with white sand sitting below charming cottages and manicured gardens. Carmel Bay’s protected waters make it a favourite for leisurely beach days. Look out for curlews along the shore and pelicans flying low over the waves. If you are visiting during the annual sandcastle contest, expect creations far more ambitious than the usual bucket and spade effort.
5. College Cove, Trinidad
For a quieter coastal experience, head north to College Cove. A one-mile trail through conifers leads down to this secluded beach, with views of Pewetole Island along the way. Pack a picnic and make a day of it. Trinidad is also a good base for exploring California’s North Coast.
6. Manchester State Park Beach, Mendocino County
Manchester State Park Beach is made for slow walks. Dunes run behind the five-mile shoreline, while driftwood and washed-up treasures add plenty to look at along the way. Camping is available at the park, so you can stay overnight and fall asleep to the sound of the Pacific.
7. Sunset State Beach, Santa Cruz
South of Santa Cruz, Sunset State Beach offers a quieter stretch of coastline with good conditions for surfing and beach walks. Keep an eye out for whales and dolphins in Monterey Bay. Come evening, a beach bonfire makes the setting even more inviting, and campsites are close to the water.
8. Stinson Beach, Marin County
Stinson Beach is a popular summer escape for people from San Francisco. Families arrive with buckets and beach games, while surfers take on the waves. You can fly a kite, play paddle ball, throw a Frisbee or simply spend a few hours reading by the sea. It is also a starting point for one of the area’s popular hikes.
9. Cayucos State Beach, Cayucos
Cayucos keeps things wonderfully relaxed. The six-mile beach north of Morro Bay is perfect for kayaking, sunbathing and barefoot walks. For a classic California evening, stroll along Cayucos Pier as the sun goes down.
10. San Buenaventura State Beach, Ventura
With two miles of curving sand, San Buenaventura State Beach has something for almost every kind of traveller. Play volleyball, cycle along the coastal bikeway or walk along the historic wooden pier. Ventura is also the gateway to Channel Islands National Park, making it a useful stop if you want to add an island trip to your California holiday.
From lively beach days to quiet coastal walks, California’s shoreline offers plenty of ways to spend time beside the Pacific. The hardest part may simply be deciding which beach gets your first morning.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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