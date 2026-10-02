Everyday Explained: Why are medicines wrapped in aluminium foil? Know the science behind those shiny strips

You have probably opened a medicine strip countless times without giving much thought to the shiny layer covering each tablet. You press a pill through the thin foil, tear open a strip and take the medicine, but have you ever wondered why tablets are sealed this way in the first place? Why aluminium, and why are some medicines packed differently from others? The packaging may seem like a small, everyday detail, but it is carefully designed for a reason. So, what exactly is that shiny foil doing around your medicine? Let's find out.

Also read: Everyday Explained: Why do we sometimes ‘forget’ why we entered a room? Science has an interesting explanation

Why is aluminium used in medicine packaging? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pharmaceutical packaging needs to protect medicines from environmental factors such as moisture, light and reactive gases, including oxygen. These factors can affect the stability and quality of certain medicines over time.

Aluminium foil is useful because it provides a strong barrier against these elements. It is also opaque, which means it can block light from reaching medicines that may be sensitive to it.

For some medicines, exposure to moisture can cause physical or chemical changes, while oxygen and light can contribute to degradation. As per a review published on PMC, pharmaceutical packaging is designed to protect medicines from moisture, light, oxygen, contamination and physical damage.