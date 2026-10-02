Everyday Explained: Why are medicines wrapped in aluminium foil? Know the science behind those shiny strips
Have you ever noticed the shiny foil around your medicine tablets? The packaging may seem ordinary, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.
You have probably opened a medicine strip countless times without giving much thought to the shiny layer covering each tablet. You press a pill through the thin foil, tear open a strip and take the medicine, but have you ever wondered why tablets are sealed this way in the first place? Why aluminium, and why are some medicines packed differently from others? The packaging may seem like a small, everyday detail, but it is carefully designed for a reason. So, what exactly is that shiny foil doing around your medicine? Let's find out.
Also read: Everyday Explained: Why do we sometimes ‘forget’ why we entered a room? Science has an interesting explanation
Why is aluminium used in medicine packaging?
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pharmaceutical packaging needs to protect medicines from environmental factors such as moisture, light and reactive gases, including oxygen. These factors can affect the stability and quality of certain medicines over time.
Aluminium foil is useful because it provides a strong barrier against these elements. It is also opaque, which means it can block light from reaching medicines that may be sensitive to it.
For some medicines, exposure to moisture can cause physical or chemical changes, while oxygen and light can contribute to degradation. As per a review published on PMC, pharmaceutical packaging is designed to protect medicines from moisture, light, oxygen, contamination and physical damage.
Why do some tablets need more protection?
Not every medicine has the same packaging because different formulations have different stability requirements. Some medicines may be relatively stable, while others can be more sensitive to humidity, light or oxygen.
As per WHO guidance, aluminium-based blister packs can be used when medicines need protection from factors such as moisture and light. Depending on the product, packaging may contain aluminium on one side along with plastic or other barrier materials.
Some medicines that require a higher level of protection may instead be packed in Alu-Alu blister packs, where aluminium is used on both sides of the blister.
Does the foil make medicine last longer?
Not exactly. The aluminium foil does not increase a medicine's shelf life on its own. Instead, the packaging helps maintain the conditions under which the medicine has been tested to remain stable throughout its intended shelf life.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), manufacturers conduct stability testing to determine how a medicine behaves under different conditions and to establish its shelf life.
For example, an FDA review of a desmopressin tablet found that its foil-foil blister packaging provided protection against moisture and light during stability testing.
So, the next time you peel open a medicine strip, remember: that shiny foil isn't just packaging. It acts as a protective barrier, helping shield the medicine from moisture, light and oxygen and maintain its stability until you need it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More