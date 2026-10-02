Bloating after meals or by evening? Gastroenterologist explains 6 everyday habits that may be behind your digestive discomfort

Bloating can become so routine that many people stop noticing it as a symptom. A tighter waistband after lunch, a visibly distended abdomen by evening or persistent abdominal discomfort is often dismissed as normal digestion. But recurring bloating can sometimes be linked to everyday eating, drinking and lifestyle habits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vineet K Gupta, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, ShardaCare – HealthCity, explains some of the overlooked habits that may contribute to bloating and when the symptom warrants medical attention. (Also read: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience says this is one of the hardest lessons he has learned from treating patients )

Eating too quickly A rushed breakfast between meetings, lunch eaten at a desk or dinner while scrolling through your phone can all contribute to bloating.

“Eating quickly can increase the amount of air you swallow. Talking while eating, chewing gum, drinking through a straw and consuming fizzy drinks can add further air to the digestive tract,” says Dr Gupta. Slowing down during meals and eating mindfully may therefore help reduce one potential contributor to bloating.

Eating very large meals Meal size and timing can also play a role. Long gaps between meals followed by one very large meal can leave you feeling excessively full and uncomfortable.

“Overeating can increase upper abdominal fullness, while fatty meals may slow digestion and leave a person feeling heavy for longer. The issue may therefore be less about a single ‘bad’ ingredient and more about the volume and pace of the meal,” Dr Gupta explains.