Book-smart and shelf aware: How AI and bots are changing libraries

At first glance, libraries haven’t changed much. They still have shelves, reading nooks and that familiar quietude of heads buried deep in pages, but with a few significant plot twists.

Robots trundle between rows of books to deliver readers their requested titles. Artificial intelligence-guided “librarians” answer questions or offer recommendations, while invisible sensors quietly adjust the lighting and the temperature of reading nooks.

Versions of this sci-fi dream are already playing out across the world.

*Visitors walking into a reading room in Changning District Library in Shanghai, China are greeted by Xin Ye, a digital human avatar on a screen. The AI-powered virtual assistant can scan members’ faces or library cards; sift through their borrowing records to pick out books they’d possibly enjoy; book a suitable seat for them; and even have a robot deliver the titles to their seats.

*In the country’s capital, the 75,000-sqm Beijing Library is fashioned like a giant ginkgo tree – a 290 million-year-old species native to China. Its automated storage and retrieval system can plod through its collection of over 8 million books to deliver a reader’s chosen title in less than 15 minutes. The library’s interiors, designed like rolling hills, have sensor-enabled columns that can regulate climate, lighting and acoustics, as well as harvest rainwater.

*Meanwhile, book-delivering robots have roamed the halls of the National Library of Public Information (NLPI) in Taiwan for about a decade. In 2023, the country’s first generative-AI-guided “librarian” stepped in to help the staff. Called Xiao-Shu (meaning well-versed in Chinese), it appears on a screen in human avatar and offers reader consultation, book recommendations and sometimes just a friendly chat.

*At Singapore’s National Library Board-operated libraries, shelf-reading robots have been helping the staff solve a notoriously familiar problem: spotting misplaced books.

Every night, the robot paces up and down to scan books – equipped with RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) chips – to make sure they’re in the right place and in the right order. By morning, it delivers a report to the library staff about titles that are out of place, saving up to 3,500 staff hours per year. Most of the 28 libraries within the network also have auto-sorting machines that whisk returned books via a system of slick conveyor belts to their designated spots.

Across the world, libraries are gradually adopting or experimenting with AI, machine language, national language programmes and other technological interventions to make storing, cataloguing, curating collections, as well as borrowing and reading easier.

What does that mean for the idea of this institution that has traditionally served not just as a repository of knowledge, but also a safe space for privacy, plurality, democracy and discovery?

We’ll come to that in a bit. First, a quick recap.

TECH TURNS

Libraries have reinvented themselves through ages, by responding to changing technology.

Across millennia, librarians have confronted essentially the same problem: how does one make the overwhelming amount of human knowledge stored in books easily accessible ?

At the oldest known library, in the royal palace of the Assyrian king, Ashurbanipal, in 7th-century BCE Iraq, some of the earliest attempts to answer that question began.

Administrative accounts, mathematical, medical and literary texts were organised and preserved on clay tablet catalogues.

Over time, these catalogues shapeshifted to include papyrus scrolls by the 3rd century BCE in Egypt, and then codex – handwritten and handbound stacked sheets of paper – in the Middle Ages.

Organisation systems over time included grouping books by size, acquisition date, fixed location on the shelves.

More than a millennium later, as books became cheaper and more plentiful, libraries needed better ways to keep track of rapidly growing collections.

A breakthrough arrived with American librarian Melvil Dewey’s classification system. First published in 1876, it offered a simple solution: group books by subject and assign them numbers, printed on the spines, making them easier to organise and find.

Card catalogues, reflecting the name of the book, author, subject and number, complemented this system, by functioning as a sort of search engine. Instead of wandering about the shelves, librarians could quickly look up the card corresponding to each book to locate it.

By the ‘60s and ’70s, computers began speeding things up.

American computer programmer Henriette Avram’s MARC (Machine-Readable Cataloging) rendered catalogue records readable and shareable by computers. So, libraries no longer had to catalogue the same book from scratch; a record created by one library could be used by another.