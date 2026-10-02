Vijay Varma ditches classic suits for gothic red carpet look in fringe top and metallic pants for event in Mumbai. Watch

Vijay paired the statement knit with wide-leg metallic grey trousers. The silver-toned, leather-like finish added a futuristic element to the predominantly black outfit, while the relaxed silhouette offered a contrast to the more intricate detailing on the upper half. He completed the look with polished black dress shoes, keeping the footwear understated against the dramatic separates.

For the event, Vijay wore an intricate black lattice-knit top featuring an open diamond-grid pattern and subtle embellishments. The sheer, structured knit was layered with dramatic, cascading fringe that extended along the sides and hem, giving the outfit movement and a theatrical edge.

Vijay Varma has once again stepped away from conventional red-carpet dressing, bringing a distinctly edgy take on menswear to Dirty Magazine’s annual celebration, Dirty Cut 26. The actor opted for a dark, experimental ensemble that brought together textured knitwear, dramatic fringe and metallic tailoring. Let’s take a closer look at what he wore. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s airport look after Paris Fashion Week is all about quiet glamour in plum leather trench and flared jeans )

The actor kept his accessories minimal but impactful. He added dark wraparound sunglasses, which brought a distinctly rebellious edge to the ensemble. His hair was styled in a sleek, slicked-back wet look, complementing the glossy finish of the trousers and adding to the overall gothic mood.

Vijay Varma’s experimental approach to fashion The actor has frequently experimented with unconventional silhouettes, textures and styling on the red carpet, and his Dirty Cut 26 appearance continued that approach. The combination of open-knit detailing, flowing fringe and metallic trousers created a contrast between soft, tactile textures and structured, high-shine elements.

Rather than relying on traditional suiting, Vijay’s latest look played with proportions and surface textures, reflecting the more experimental side of contemporary menswear.