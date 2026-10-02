Vijay Varma ditches classic suits for gothic red carpet look in fringe top and metallic pants for event in Mumbai. Watch
Vijay Varma made a dramatic red carpet appearance at Dirty Cut 26, turning heads in a gothic-inspired black fringe top paired with futuristic metallic trousers.
Vijay Varma has once again stepped away from conventional red-carpet dressing, bringing a distinctly edgy take on menswear to Dirty Magazine’s annual celebration, Dirty Cut 26. The actor opted for a dark, experimental ensemble that brought together textured knitwear, dramatic fringe and metallic tailoring. Let’s take a closer look at what he wore. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s airport look after Paris Fashion Week is all about quiet glamour in plum leather trench and flared jeans )
Vijay Varma’s Dirty Cut 26 look
For the event, Vijay wore an intricate black lattice-knit top featuring an open diamond-grid pattern and subtle embellishments. The sheer, structured knit was layered with dramatic, cascading fringe that extended along the sides and hem, giving the outfit movement and a theatrical edge.
Vijay paired the statement knit with wide-leg metallic grey trousers. The silver-toned, leather-like finish added a futuristic element to the predominantly black outfit, while the relaxed silhouette offered a contrast to the more intricate detailing on the upper half. He completed the look with polished black dress shoes, keeping the footwear understated against the dramatic separates.
The actor kept his accessories minimal but impactful. He added dark wraparound sunglasses, which brought a distinctly rebellious edge to the ensemble. His hair was styled in a sleek, slicked-back wet look, complementing the glossy finish of the trousers and adding to the overall gothic mood.
Vijay Varma’s experimental approach to fashion
The actor has frequently experimented with unconventional silhouettes, textures and styling on the red carpet, and his Dirty Cut 26 appearance continued that approach. The combination of open-knit detailing, flowing fringe and metallic trousers created a contrast between soft, tactile textures and structured, high-shine elements.
Rather than relying on traditional suiting, Vijay’s latest look played with proportions and surface textures, reflecting the more experimental side of contemporary menswear.
About Vijay Verma
Vijay was last seen in Matka King, a crime drama directed by Nagraj Manjule, set in Mumbai's matka gambling world of the 1960s and '70s. He played Brij Bhatti, a man who rises to build a gambling empire from humble roots. Over the years, Vijay has built a strong reputation for unconventional, layered roles, with projects like Dahaad, Jaane Jaan and Darlings further cementing his image as an actor unafraid of moral complexity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.