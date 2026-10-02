From butter garlic to cheesy fries, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares three different recipes to elevate French fries
Upgrade your French fries with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes: from butter chicken topping to fries drizzled in rich cheese sauce.
French fries have long been the perfect sidekick to meals. You can toss them in salt and serve them as a side dish or starter that almost everyone enjoys munching on. But in case you are bored of eating the classic salted French fries, and feel like giving them an upgrade, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has three delicious and easy recipes for you to try out at home.
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On October 1, Sanjeev Kapoor posted three recipes—Butter chicken fries, Cheesy fries, and Butter garlic fries—on his website. Before making these recipes at home, you will first need to make fries. Here's how to do that:
⦿ To make fresh and crispy fries, the first step you need to take is to wash and peel the potatoes into thick, uniform sizes. Then bring the water to a boil in a pot, add 1 tablespoon of salt, and blanch the fries for about 5 minutes. This softens the fries, making them ready with crunch and crispiness after frying. Drain the fries and pat them completely dry using a kitchen towel. Let them cool.
⦿ Next, heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to 180°C (350°F). Deep fry the blanched and dried fries in batches until golden and crispy. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
Here are the detailed recipes for Sanjeev Kapoor's fries in three different ways:
Butter chicken fries
- Ingredients
200 grams of French fries
1 cup ready-made makhani gravy
50 grams shredded chicken tikka + for garnish
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons fresh cream + to drizzle
A pinch of dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle
- Method
1. Heat makhani gravy in a pan, add chicken tikka, butter, fresh cream and kasuri methi powder, mix and cook for two to three minutes.
2. Take French fries in a serving bowl and pour the prepared gravy on top.
3. Garnish with chicken tikka pieces, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle kasuri methi powder and serve.
Cheesy fries
- Ingredients
200 grams of French fries
1 cup fresh cream
1/2 cup milk
½ cup grated mozzarella cheese
¼ cup grated processed cheese
Salt to taste
Dried mixed herbs to sprinkle
Red chilli flakes to sprinkle
- Method
1. Heat a non-stick pan, add fresh cream, milk, mozzarella cheese and processed cheese, mix and cook till the cheese melts and the mixture is thick. Add a little salt and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.
2. Take French fries in a bowl, add a little salt and mix well.
3. Transfer into a serving plate, drizzle the cheese sauce, sprinkle dried mixed herbs and red chilli flakes and serve.
Butter garlic fries
- Ingredients
200 grams of French fries
2 tablespoons butter
1½ tablespoons chopped garlic
2 teaspoons refined flour (maida)
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
1½ tablespoons fresh cream
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- Method
1. Heat butter in a non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
2. Add refined flour, mix and saute for 1 minute. Add ½ cup of water, salt, and crushed black peppercorns; mix well and cook, stirring continuously, till thick. Add fresh cream and mix well.
3. Add French fries and mix well. Sprinkle parsley and mix well.
4. Transfer onto a serving plate and serve hot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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