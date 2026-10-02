From butter garlic to cheesy fries, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares three different recipes to elevate French fries

French fries have long been the perfect sidekick to meals. You can toss them in salt and serve them as a side dish or starter that almost everyone enjoys munching on. But in case you are bored of eating the classic salted French fries, and feel like giving them an upgrade, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has three delicious and easy recipes for you to try out at home. Also Read | If you love white rice, try this delicious recipe that packs 40g of protein and 30g of fibre in just one serving On October 1, Sanjeev Kapoor posted three recipes—Butter chicken fries, Cheesy fries, and Butter garlic fries—on his website. Before making these recipes at home, you will first need to make fries. Here's how to do that:

French fries are the perfect side dish to any meal. (Taste)

⦿ To make fresh and crispy fries, the first step you need to take is to wash and peel the potatoes into thick, uniform sizes. Then bring the water to a boil in a pot, add 1 tablespoon of salt, and blanch the fries for about 5 minutes. This softens the fries, making them ready with crunch and crispiness after frying. Drain the fries and pat them completely dry using a kitchen towel. Let them cool. ⦿ Next, heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to 180°C (350°F). Deep fry the blanched and dried fries in batches until golden and crispy. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. Here are the detailed recipes for Sanjeev Kapoor's fries in three different ways: Butter chicken fries

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's butter chicken fries.

Ingredients 200 grams of French fries 1 cup ready-made makhani gravy 50 grams shredded chicken tikka + for garnish 2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons fresh cream + to drizzle A pinch of dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle Method 1. Heat makhani gravy in a pan, add chicken tikka, butter, fresh cream and kasuri methi powder, mix and cook for two to three minutes. 2. Take French fries in a serving bowl and pour the prepared gravy on top. 3. Garnish with chicken tikka pieces, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle kasuri methi powder and serve. Cheesy fries

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's cheesy fries.

Ingredients 200 grams of French fries 1 cup fresh cream 1/2 cup milk ½ cup grated mozzarella cheese ¼ cup grated processed cheese Salt to taste Dried mixed herbs to sprinkle Red chilli flakes to sprinkle Method 1. Heat a non-stick pan, add fresh cream, milk, mozzarella cheese and processed cheese, mix and cook till the cheese melts and the mixture is thick. Add a little salt and mix well. Take the pan off the heat. 2. Take French fries in a bowl, add a little salt and mix well. 3. Transfer into a serving plate, drizzle the cheese sauce, sprinkle dried mixed herbs and red chilli flakes and serve. Butter garlic fries

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's butter garlic fries.