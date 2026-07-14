Are French fries worse than cigarettes? Gurugram oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani's shocking warning
Dr Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist and mom, won’t let restaurant fries near her kid. Here’s why the popular side dish could be riskier than you think.
In a warning to parents, Dr Vartika Vishwani, a surgical oncologist based in Gurugram, has raised the alarm on one of the world's favourite snacks: commercially prepared French fries. In a video shared on Instagram on July 10, Dr Vishwani suggested that these ubiquitous fast-food sides are potentially more harmful than smoking. Also read | Love French fries and potato chips? Study reveals eating them thrice a week increases diabetes risk by 20%
As a doctor and a parent, she took a definitive stand. "As an oncologist mom, this is one food that I have not given to my child to date. You will be shocked to know how dangerous French fries are," Dr Vishwani warned.
The danger of reheated oil
According to Dr Vishwani, the primary hazard doesn't stem from the potatoes themselves, but from how they are cooked in commercial kitchens. Fast food outlets consistently reuse frying oil to maximise profits, a practice that drastically alters its chemical makeup, she said.
“The first problem starts with the oil. In fast-food outlets, the same oil is reused repeatedly at high temperatures. Every time it is heated, trans fats and toxic compounds increase in that oil,” Dr Vishwani explained.
She shared that this isn't just a matter of poor nutrition, but a catalyst for systemic cellular damage: “According to science, some harmful compounds formed from this reheated oil are so toxic that they increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.”
Hidden hazards: Sodium and childhood obesity
Beyond the chemical changes in the frying oil, the oncology expert noted that fast food fries pack a dangerous double punch: extreme sodium levels and empty calories. "Second, fast food fries have a very high salt content," Dr Vishwani noted, adding, "If over-consumed, there are chances of developing blood pressure issues in the future."
According to her, the hyperpalatable nature of French fries also makes them a prime culprit in the escalating global youth weight-gain crisis. "Third, children overeat fries very easily; they are energy-dense but are not filling or nutrient-rich," she stated, linking the snack to broader national health statistics.
Dr Vishwani added, "India is ranked second in the world for obesity, and French fries are a major contributor to this." Also read | Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China
A plea to parents
While Dr Vishwani acknowledged that not all fries are created equal, she strictly draws the line at restaurant and fast-food varieties. "While making them occasionally at home with fresh oil is different, I avoid French fries from outside regularly," she clarified.
Concluding her message, she urged people to rethink their standard restaurant orders: "Share this with every parent who orders French fries first for their child when they go out."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.