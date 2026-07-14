Are French fries worse than cigarettes? Gurugram oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani's shocking warning

In a warning to parents, Dr Vartika Vishwani, a surgical oncologist based in Gurugram, has raised the alarm on one of the world's favourite snacks: commercially prepared French fries. In a video shared on Instagram on July 10, Dr Vishwani suggested that these ubiquitous fast-food sides are potentially more harmful than smoking. Also read | Love French fries and potato chips? Study reveals eating them thrice a week increases diabetes risk by 20% Dr Vartika Vishwani dropped a truth bomb for parents: fast-food fries might actually be more dangerous than a cigarette. (Taste)

As a doctor and a parent, she took a definitive stand. "As an oncologist mom, this is one food that I have not given to my child to date. You will be shocked to know how dangerous French fries are," Dr Vishwani warned.

The danger of reheated oil According to Dr Vishwani, the primary hazard doesn't stem from the potatoes themselves, but from how they are cooked in commercial kitchens. Fast food outlets consistently reuse frying oil to maximise profits, a practice that drastically alters its chemical makeup, she said.

“The first problem starts with the oil. In fast-food outlets, the same oil is reused repeatedly at high temperatures. Every time it is heated, trans fats and toxic compounds increase in that oil,” Dr Vishwani explained.

She shared that this isn't just a matter of poor nutrition, but a catalyst for systemic cellular damage: “According to science, some harmful compounds formed from this reheated oil are so toxic that they increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.”