Drawing Room: Salony Garg on Feroza Hakeem’s modern miniatures

To understand Feroza Hakeem’s paintings, it’s essential to know her story. She was born into the marginalised Hazara community in Quetta, a semi-arid region in Balochistan in Pakistan, where her grandfather had migrated decades ago to escape the violent persecution of their Shia community by the Sunni rulers of their native Afghanistan. But even with the change in location, the marginalisation and hatred against Shias continued. Hakeem’s brother was murdered in a targeted killing in 2018. As an artist, Hakeem turns this fraught personal and communal history into bright and beautiful naturescapes created in the Persian miniature style. There are no straightforward scenes of violence or suffering. Instead, the grief, tension and centuries of subjugation are sensitively layered within vibrant mountains, flowers, trees and streams. Nature becomes the receptacle to store memories and heal from long-held scars.The landscapes are beautiful, but not innocent. They draw from the struggle and resilience of the Hazara community spread across southern Afghanistan and western Pakistan. They’re laden with loss, and a strange sense of hope. I am drawn to this tension; to the possibility that something beautiful can hold something painful without the need to illustrate the pain in an obvious manner.

My Loved Ones (2026) is a statement on choosing positivity even in the most dire of circumstances. (GALLERY PRISTINE CONTEMPORARY)

Born in 1995, Hakeem graduated from the National College of Arts in Lahore in 2019, having spent a semester at the Siena Art Institute, Italy. Her Persian miniature style looks traditional and meticulous, but they’re definitely of the present. In some works, the decorative borders of Mughal miniatures are replaced by newspaper cuttings and photographs recording the violence against her community members. In others, she repeats motifs to create layers without filling up every inch of space with a natural element. Some motifs recur across her paintings. Spot the apple blossom tree, a familiar landscape, vibrant-hued skies and more at her first solo show in India, at Delhi’s Gallery Pristine Contemporary. A massive unframed canvas, Women, Life, Freedom (2026), hangs from the wall like a tapestry. The trailing braids are made from Hakeem’s own hair, shorn in the depressive aftermath of losing her brother. There’s a bright red sky, a yellow landscape and cheery bunches of multi-coloured trees. And yet, it echoes how one feels after suffering a devastating loss.

Between Two Places (2026) features a bright copse of trees, mirrored by another in black-and-white. (GALLERY PRISTINE CONTEMPORARY)