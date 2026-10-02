Tried and Tested: I put the Ninja CRISPi Air Fryer to the test and here’s how it fared in my kitchen

While scrolling through social media , I came across the viral portable glass Ninja CRISPi Air Fryer, which was also featured in a video by chef Kunal Kapur . Considering the chef’s recommendation, I decided to give it a try. I used the air fryer to prepare everyday meals, snacks, and more to see how it actually performed in my kitchen. Here’s my experience.

An air fryer has always been on my bucket list of kitchen appliances, but with so many options available in the market, I was quite sceptical about which one to pick. Claims and discussions online about plastic-based air fryers and their suitability for cooking also made me more conscious about my choice.

The air fryer arrived in a large box, securely packed with thermocol and protective padding to prevent any damage during transit. The package included two glass containers in different sizes, 1.4 L and 3.8 L, along with the power pod, lids, and a container adapter.

What worked well Before I could start cooking, what impressed me the most was the air fryer’s overall aesthetics. Its sleek design added to the look of my kitchen and made it feel more like a stylish appliance than just another kitchen gadget.

That evening, I decided to start with something basic: French fries. However, they didn’t turn out quite the way I had expected, largely because I was still figuring out the right cooking time. My next attempt was with samosas, and the results were completely different. They turned out absolutely amazing, with a crisp, reddish-brown exterior and a taste that felt just right.

The best part about this appliance, for me, is its glass container, which allows me to keep an eye on the food while it cooks without having to open the appliance repeatedly. It also comes with multiple cooking modes, from air frying to reheating, making it easy to switch between settings depending on what I’m preparing.

Being a health enthusiast, what impressed me the most was the convenience of one-pot cooking and the fact that it requires very little oil. A light brushing of oil on snacks was enough to achieve a crisp texture and great results. Another plus was the cooking time. Most items took just 15–20 minutes to cook, making it a convenient option for quick, everyday meals.