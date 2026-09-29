This ‘crispy and masaledaar’ nimki recipe by chef Kunal Kapur is the perfect snack for your daily evening tea

Save this recipe for your next snack craving and make a batch:

On September 27, chef Kunal shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “Crispy, crunchy, and packed with masala — this Masala Nimki is the kind of snack that disappears faster than you can make it! Crispy on the outside, masaledaar in every bite. Perfect with chai , and easy to make at home”

In an Indian household, evening tea time is incomplete without some snacks to accompany it. While snacks bought at the market come with loads of preservatives, those made at home are much safer. So, if you are planning to make some snacks at home, try this masala nimki recipe shared by chef Kunal Kapur.

Ingredients For the dough • All-purpose flour (maida): 2 cups

• Ghee or oil: 3 to 4 tablespoons

• Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

• Carom seeds (ajwain): ½ teaspoon

• Black pepper (crushed): 1 teaspoon

• Kalonji seeds: 1 tsp

• Salt: To taste (approx 1 tsp)

• Water: ½ cup or as required to knead a stiff dough

For the masala mix • Black salt (kala namak): ½ teaspoon

• Regular salt: ½ tbsp

• Dry mango powder (amchur): 2 tbsp

• Black pepper powder: 3/4 tbsp

• Kashmiri chilli powder: 1¼ tbsp

Other items • Ghee: 2 tbsp

• All-purpose flour: 2 tbsp

• Oil/ghee: For deep frying

Step-by-step method Make the dough • In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, salt, cumin seeds, crushed black pepper, kalonji seeds, and carom seeds (after crushing them in your hands).

• Add the ghee into this mixture and rub it thoroughly into the flour using your hands until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs (moyen). This ensures a flaky, crisp texture.

• Now, gradually add cold water and knead into a firm, stiff dough. Cover and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

• In a separate bowl, add 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour to 2 tablespoons of ghee to make a smooth, well-combined paste. Keep it aside for later use.

Shape the nimki • Take out the dough and spread it out evenly using your hands.

• Now, with light hands, roll out the dough, while making sure it remains even on all sides. Make the dough as thin as you can.

• Take a very tiny dollop or 1 spoon of the ghee and flour mixture you made earlier and spread a thin layer of it evenly on the dough.

• Now, take one end of the spread-out dough and roll it into a long, cylindrical shape using your hands.

• Now, cut the dough into small pieces about 1 cm thick. Separate the pieces and line them on the counter.

• Take one piece and press it down with your hand; then, using a light touch, roll it out as thinly as possible with a rolling pin so it doesn't remain raw inside when cooked.

• Fold the dough into a triangle while applying a little bit of water to seal it; press down lightly in the centre, and your nimki is ready.

Fry until crispy • Heat oil in a deep kadai on medium-low heat. Low heat is crucial so the inside cooks and turns crunchy instead of staying chewy.

• Add the cut pieces in batches. Once they start floating, slightly adjust the heat and fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Toss with masala • Mix all the dry spice powders together in a small bowl.

• While the fried nimki is still slightly warm, sprinkle the spice blend over it and toss well so the masala sticks evenly.

• Cool completely before serving or storing in an airtight container.