Dietitian breaks down the difference between morning and evening tea, and how each affects your overall health and sleep

For Indians, tea is more than just a drink. It is a thing that starts the morning or helps you relax after a long day. But the time you drink tea can affect your energy, digestion, sleep, and overall health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Yadav, chief dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared the benefits and drawbacks of drinking tea in the morning versus the evening. Morning vs evening tea benefits. (Unsplash)

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Parul said, “As a dietician, I think both morning tea and evening tea can be good for you if you choose them based on your body’s needs.”