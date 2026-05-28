Govt releases Delhi Bed & Breakfast Policy draft to regularise homestays

New Delhi: Seeking to tap Delhi’s tourism industry while regulating informal hospitality, the Delhi government has released a draft “Delhi Bed & Breakfast Policy, 2026”, proposing a formal framework for registration, safety standards and operation of homestay accommodations across the Capital. According to the proposed norms, only lawfully constructed residential premises will be eligible for homestay registration. (Representative photo)

The draft policy, uploaded by the Department of Tourism on Tuesday for public feedback, seeks to legalise and standardise neighbourhood-based bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishments that officials say can supplement Delhi’s hotel infrastructure and offer tourists “affordable, safe, and cultural experiences”.

Stakeholders and the public have been invited to submit their recommendations within 30 days.

The policy stated that Delhi’s tourism ecosystem is supported by strong infrastructure, including an international airport, an extensive metro and road network, and a wide range of urban amenities, but tourist preferences are increasingly shifting towards smaller, personalised, and community-based accommodation.

According to the proposed norms, only lawfully constructed residential premises will be eligible for homestay registration. Applicants must either own the property or possess valid legal documents authorising them to operate the premises as a B&B establishment, it states.

The policy allows a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 8 lettable rooms, with a total of 16 beds. Hotels, hostels, guest houses, serviced apartments and flats with exclusive guest kitchens will not be eligible under the framework.

The government has proposed an online registration process through a designated portal of the tourism department, based on a “self-certification/ self-renewal regime” and, in most cases, granted without prior inspection. However, the government will retain the power to inspect establishments whenever required.

“Upon receipt of a complete application, deemed approval shall be issued within seven working days,” the draft states.

To ensure quality control, registered B&Bs will be classified into “Gold” and “Silver” categories based on room size, furnishings, sanitation, safety arrangements, guest amenities and service quality.

For the “Gold” category, guest rooms must be at least 120 sq ft, while “Silver” category rooms must be at least 100 sq ft.

The policy also mandates proper ventilation, adequate lighting, filtered drinking water and attached or dedicated bathrooms with running hot and cold water.

Operators will be required to maintain digital or physical guest registers, upload guest details on the tourism department portal and fill Form C – the mandatory registration for foreign nationals. Establishments must also ensure that police verification records are maintained for employees and that smoke or heat detectors are installed on the premises.

The draft prohibits commercial hospitality such as banquet operations, bars serving alcohol to outsiders and hotel-style signage in residential properties. Home-style food preparation will be allowed only on a non-commercial scale, with compliance with basic FSSAI hygiene norms.

Tourism department officials may inspect registered premises without prior notice, and repeated violations could lead to suspension, cancellation or blacklisting of the registration.

Grounds for cancellation include misrepresentation, serious safety violations, criminal activity or misuse of the property for unauthorised purposes, the policy states.

Officials said the policy is aimed at creating a regulated ecosystem that encourages citizen participation in tourism while preserving the residential character of neighbourhoods.

A senior official said the government had studied Goa’s Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Policy before finalising the draft for Delhi.