21-year-old woman, who landed in ICU after cop action in CJP protest, discharged from Delhi's RML Hospital

The 21-year-old who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital on July 20 in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident in the city has made a satisfactory recovery following comprehensive critical care management. Several student organisations and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gathered to show solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi. (Raju Shinde/HT)

The hospital said that on admission, she was resuscitated in the Emergency Department and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was managed on ventilatory support.

Following sustained clinical improvement, she was successfully weaned off ventilatory support and, after one week in the ICU, was shifted to the Nursing Home ward for further recovery and rehabilitation.

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Today, on the 10th day of her hospitalisation, the patient is fully conscious, alert, coherent, and hemodynamically stable. She is taking a normal oral diet, is ambulatory without assistance, and is independently carrying out her routine daily activities. In view of her satisfactory clinical recovery and stable condition, she is being discharged today with appropriate medical advice and follow-up instructions, according to the hospital.