‘I also believe Amit Shah should resign’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke echoes Rahul Gandhi over police action on protesters

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation, alleging that the July 20 police excesses during the Parliament march against examination irregularities were carried out on his instructions. Abhijeet Dipke’s demand came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Amit Shah of ordering the crackdown on the protesters and demanded his resignation. (ANI/PTI/HT)

“The way students were attacked, and their blood was shed while they were protesting, could not have happened without Shah’s orders,” Dipke told journalists in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dipke’s demand came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Shah of ordering the crackdown on the protesters and demanded his resignation. He said he seconded Gandhi. “I also believe that he [Shah] should resign.”

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He dismissed the allegations that CJP received foreign funding. “If we are receiving foreign funds despite Shah being at the helm of the home ministry, then it is also his failure. What kind of Chanakya are you then? In that case, he [Shah] should also resign.”

Alleges police orchestrated violence Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police orchestrated stone-throwing to justify action against the protesters. He added that the police brought a truckload of stones and a damaged vehicle to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site on July 20 to create the impression that the crackdown was a response to violence.

“The Delhi Police orchestrated the stone-throwing. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] goons arrived, threw stones, and students were blamed.”

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Claims BJP threatened him, family Dipke accused BJP members of threatening him and his family to pressure him into joining the party. “I was threatened. My parents were also threatened to coerce me into joining the BJP. They told us to either join the party or face consequences.”