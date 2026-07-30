‘Has someone stitched your mouth shut?’: Kharge questions Amit Shah's absence from Parliament, silence on CJP crackdown

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has raised questions on union home minister Amit Shah's silence on the police crackdown on CJP's protest. Speaking in the upper house after the anti-paper leak bill was tabled, the Congress MP also sought answers from Shah and PM Modi over their absence from the parliament session. Kharge's remarks for Amit Shah come as the Congress continues to raise questions regarding the home minister's absence in the Parliament session, as well as his silence on the use of ‘brutal force’ against students at Jantar Mantar. (Sansad TV)

While Kharge addressed the house, he questioned if someone had “stitched” the home minister's mouth due to his silence on the security crackdown on protestors during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held by the Cockroach Janta Party.

“You are the home minister. This was happening in Delhi. And yet despite all this happening, you did not open your mouth. Has someone stitched your mouth shut?” Kharge said, following which BJP leaders in the house, including JP Nadda raised their objections and flagged the statement as “unparliamentary.”

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Kharge's remarks for Amit Shah come as the Congress continues to raise questions regarding the home minister's absence in the Parliament session, as well as his silence on the use of ‘brutal force’ against students at Jantar Mantar.

"They are firing pellet guns at children who have come from villages and from other states. One has lost an eye, another has lost an ear, someone else has lost a hand. Who is responsible for that? The Home Minister is responsible. You (Shah) may be listening to me from behind closed doors, but you cannot remain hidden in a closed room forever. One day, we will drag you out," Kharge said, adding that his remarks were not unparliamentary.

"I did not use any unparliamentary language. By 'us', I meant 'janshakti' (power of people) --- people, students, women. I did not say I will drag home minister, I meant that 'janshakti' will drag him out. Listen to me and reply," the Congress MP rebuked.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and alleged that Amit Shah's silence on the matter and absence from the house “reeks of guilt.”