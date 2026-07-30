What happens after a drug loses patent protection?

When people think about generic medicines, they often imagine one simple event: A pharmaceutical patent expires, the market is flooded with cheaper copies, and prices fall overnight. Pharma (Photo: Freepik - For representation purpose only)

The reality is far more complex. A patent expiry does not mark the end of innovation. Instead, it marks the beginning of a new phase—one in which generic pharmaceutical companies invest significant scientific expertise, manufacturing capability, regulatory knowledge, and commercial judgement to make life-saving medicines accessible to millions more patients.

From the perspective of pharmaceutical manufacturing, there has been a welcome shift in public perception over the years. There was a time when many patients automatically believed that a branded medicine was inherently superior. Today, people increasingly understand that an approved generic medicine offers the same therapeutic benefit while being significantly more affordable. At its core, a generic medicine is the same treatment, manufactured in a different facility by a different company, while meeting the quality, safety, and efficacy standards required by regulators.

Discussions around generic medicines often overlook an important fact--pharmaceutical patents are essential to medical innovation. Developing a new molecule can require billions of dollars in investment and many years of research, clinical development, and regulatory review. Without a period of market exclusivity, companies would have little commercial incentive to undertake the enormous financial risk involved in discovering new therapies. Patent protection allows innovators to recover those investments and continue funding future research. However, once that period of exclusivity ends, society benefits from a new phase of the medicine's lifecycle. Generic manufacturers can enter the market, increasing competition, improving availability, and making treatment more affordable. Innovation and generic manufacturing are not opposing forces—they are complementary parts of the same healthcare ecosystem.

While affordability is often the biggest talking point surrounding generic medicines, accessibility is equally important. While innovator companies may successfully launch medicines in major developed markets or premium urban pharmacies, that does not necessarily guarantee they reach every patient who needs them. Will the same medicine be consistently available in smaller hospital pharmacies in Kano, Nigeria? Will it reach rural health care centres across emerging markets? Generic manufacturers frequently play a crucial role in bridging that gap. By expanding manufacturing capacity, building regional distribution networks, and supplying diverse healthcare systems across the world, they help ensure that essential medicines reach patients far beyond the markets where they were originally launched. This broader reach is just as significant as improving the affordability of treatment.

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that generic companies simply begin manufacturing a medicine once a patent expires. The scientific work is extensive. Before a product reaches patients, companies must demonstrate that their formulation performs equivalently to the innovator product. Depending on the dosage form and regulatory pathway, this may involve bioequivalence studies, clinical studies where required, IVRT and IVPT studies for topical products, detailed analytical development, impurity profiling, stability studies, process validation, and validation of analytical methods. Multiple development batches are manufactured and evaluated before the commercial manufacturing process is finalised. Only after this comprehensive package of scientific and technical evidence has been assembled is it submitted to the regulatory authority for review. Regulators carefully evaluate the data, often seek further clarification where necessary, and only grant approval once they are satisfied that the product consistently meets the required standards for quality, safety, and efficacy. Developing a high-quality generic medicine is, therefore. not about copying a product. It is about scientifically demonstrating that the medicine performs as intended while meeting rigorous manufacturing and regulatory standards.

One of the greatest challenges in generic pharmaceutical development occurs long before laboratory work begins. Selecting the right molecule is often the most critical decision, requiring a careful evaluation of disease prevalence, treatment patterns, commercial potential, and market needs, while considering existing capabilities that can help improve patient access. Significant time and resources may be invested in assessing a molecule that ultimately proves to have limited commercial viability. While scientific development is inherently complex, identifying the right opportunities demands an equally rigorous and strategic approach.

Despite the opportunities, generic pharmaceutical development remains highly competitive. Pricing pressure is significant, particularly in markets such as India, where governments rightly seek to balance affordability with quality. API availability presents another major challenge, especially for newer molecules. Just as formulation manufacturers invest heavily in research and scale-up, API manufacturers must also develop efficient synthesis routes, optimise manufacturing processes, and expand production capacity before commercial supply becomes viable. Intellectual property can also be complex. Patent strategies and lifecycle management require careful navigation, but they remain an important part of encouraging pharmaceutical innovation. Finally, speed to market is often critical. Being among the first companies to launch a high-quality generic product can make a substantial difference in long-term commercial success.

Over the next decade, the generic pharmaceutical industry is expected to continue expanding rapidly as governments worldwide place greater emphasis on affordable healthcare. Complex generics are likely to emerge as a key focus area, particularly for companies investing in advanced formulation capabilities. Peptides are expected to become one of the defining technologies of the coming decade, attracting significant research investment and opening new therapeutic opportunities. At the same time, novel drug delivery systems—including targeted delivery approaches for diseases such as cancer—are expected to reshape how medicines are developed and administered. In many ways, the industry is only at the beginning of this transformation.

One aspect that deserves greater public understanding is the extensive research, rigorous testing, and stringent regulatory oversight involved in developing high-quality generic medicines. Before reaching patients, approved generics undergo multiple scientific and manufacturing evaluations to ensure quality, safety, and efficacy. Beyond affordability, generic medicines improve access by increasing availability across hospitals, pharmacies, and global markets, helping deliver better health outcomes for patients worldwide.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Urvee Garg, director, HAB Pharma.