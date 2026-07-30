PM Modi has not resigned, PIB fact-checks 'letter' going viral in his name

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) rejected the claim and said that no such resignation letter had been issued by the prime minister.

The viral document, which carried the Ashok Chakra emblem and appeared to have PM Modi’s signature, claimed that the prime minister was resigning due to “personal and political responsibility”.

A fake resignation letter claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped down from his post has been circulating on social media, prompting the Centre on Thursday to issue a clarification and dismiss the claim as false.

In a post on social media, the PIB said, “A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister, nor has it been signed by him.”

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The PIB also advised internet users to verify information through official sources before sharing such claims online.

Fake videos targeting PM Modi also flagged The latest clarification came a day after the PIB fact-check unit denied fabricated videos circulating online that showed PM Modi allegedly making threatening remarks against protesters at Jantar Mantar over the paper leaks issue.

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“A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing rounds on the internet claiming that he made a statement regarding action on students who participated in the protest across India,” the PIB had said.