Opposition slams saffron hockey jersey, says Army uniform could be next

The Opposition on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the Indian hockey team's new saffron jersey, with several leaders accusing the BJP and the RSS of attempting to "saffronise" public institutions and national symbols. Some leaders even warned that the Indian Army's uniform could be the next target if such changes continued. The new jersey colour has created a storm in Indian hockey. (Screengrab from HI video)

The remarks came a day after Hockey India's unveiling of a saffron-coloured jersey for the Indian men's and women's teams ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup triggered a political row and drew criticism from former India captain Viren Rasquinha.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS over jersey row Speaking in the Parliament complex, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the controversy reflected a broader attempt by the BJP and the RSS to reshape institutions and history.

"They may change uniforms and even history through the RSS-influenced education policy, but they must understand what the youth of this country think," she said.

Recalling India's freedom movement, Gandhi said it was built on the ideals of truth and non-violence, while claiming the RSS "was nowhere in the picture".

"The country knows the truth, and those who do not are beginning to understand the real intentions of the BJP-RSS," she added.

'Tomorrow it could be the Army uniform': Congress MP Congress MP Amar Singh alleged that the BJP wanted to impose saffron everywhere and cautioned that the Army's uniform could be altered next.

"Today they have done this with hockey; tomorrow they may do the same with the Army. How can anyone trust them? They want saffron everywhere," he said.

Calling the move "very unfortunate", Singh said every national symbol has its own history and significance and should not be changed by a government for political reasons.

Tariq Anwar calls it a sign of 'narrow-minded ideology' Congress leader Tariq Anwar also criticised the government, saying the jersey controversy reflected the BJP's "narrow-minded ideology".

"Whether it is education or other sectors, there is an attempt to impose a particular ideology everywhere. This controversy is a symbol of that narrow-minded thinking," he said.

Kirti Azad: Performance matters, not colour Trinamool Congress leader and former India cricketer Kirti Azad said sporting success depended on performance rather than the colour of the jersey.

"It does not come from colours; it comes from performance," Azad said, adding that athletes succeed through hard work rather than symbolism.

However, he questioned the decision to move away from India's traditional blue sporting identity.

"If blue has traditionally been the colour associated with our sports, then it should remain so. Why impose a religious colour on it?" he asked.

Why has the hockey jersey sparked controversy? The debate began after Hockey India unveiled a new saffron jersey for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The governing body described the colour as representing "courage, sacrifice and victory", saying it was inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun. The jersey also features blue accents inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, tricolour piping, Devanagari lettering for "India", and design elements reflecting India's cultural heritage and Odisha's contribution to Indian hockey.

Viren Rasquinha questions departure from blue Former India captain Viren Rasquinha strongly criticised the decision, saying the team's identity had always been linked with blue.

"I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for Indian hockey, but this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" he wrote on X.

While acknowledging the thought put into the jersey's design, Rasquinha said his objection was solely to replacing the iconic blue colour that has long been associated with Indian teams across sports.

The new jersey will make its competitive debut at the FIH Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to August 30. The Indian men's team will be aiming to win the title for the first time since 1975, while the women's team is still chasing its maiden World Cup crown.