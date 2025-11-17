Skip your morning tea and coffee: Nutritionist suggests 5 drinks to have 15 minutes before breakfast for healthy gut

A morning routine commonly includes a drink, something that you sip on to start the day, before breakfast. Generally, it's a caffeinated beverage, cue bed tea or coffee. But the comforting morning drink may not always be good for your gut. HTLifestyle reached out to Sonia Mehta, nutritionist and founder, EverBloom, to find out which drinks are truly beneficial and healthy for starting your day and improving digestion. Lemon water is one of the healthy drinks that you can add to diet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

When gut health gets compromised, you may suffer discomfort throughout the day. The nutritionist suggested that what you eat or drink early in the morning affects how you feel later in the day.

“The irritated or slow gut often gives way to bloating, acidity, and unease throughout the day, many a time even before you start your day," Sonia told, highlighting that your morning habits have a hand in determining your digestive health.

Further, Sonia emphasised the importance of gut balance. Morning drinks assist in restoring digestive functions. “A small addition of gut-friendly drinks in your daily morning routine might change this for good and bring about better digestion, and restore the balance in the system,” she added.

“Drink any of the recommended morning drinks at least fifteen minutes before breakfast,” the nutritionist revealed the frequency and timing of the morning drink. She also suggested rotating the morning drinks throughout the week to prevent boredom and to give your gut varied plant compounds.

However, if any such issues, such as acid reflux or worsening loose motions, occur, Sonia insisted on stopping the drinks and consulting a health professional.

These are the first signs that your digestive system may be adversely reacting to the morning drinks. No two people's physiology is the same, so what works for one person may not work for another. You need to be mindful of side reactions and if they emerge, stop them. While yes, these drinks do have their nutritional benefits, exercising caution is always beneficial.

Sonia listed these 5 drinks and highlighted their nutritional value and frequency:

1. Warm lemon water

Squeeze in half a lemon in warm water.

Drink daily, safe to drink every morning.

The gentle warmth will stimulate digestive enzymes by waking up the bowel muscles, which helps reduce bloating, while the lemon acids signal the liver to release bile.

2. Cumin (jeera) water

Jeera water improves digestion, as cumin speeds up enzyme release and breaks down complex carbohydrates that often ferment into gas.

Drink five to six mornings each week.

3. Ginger with honey water

Ginger helps improve gastric emptying and prevents gas formation, while honey soothes the stomach lining.

Especially helpful for those who experience morning acidity or nausea.

Drink this in the morning before breakfast, and it can be taken daily.

4. Aloe vera juice with water

Aloe vera has natural cooling and healing properties that help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and prevent acid reflux.

Have a small quantity (not more than 30 ml) mixed with water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Take it three to four times a week to avoid dependency.

5. Soaked fenugreek (methi) water

In the morning, drink the water and chew the softened seeds.

Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fibre that coats the stomach lining, reducing acidity and promoting smoother digestion. The same fibre feeds good bacteria that keep digestion smooth.

Use three or four mornings a week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.