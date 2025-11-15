Fortis Hospital dietician reveals the best superseeds for your morning routine: Jeera to chia seed

Your morning routines should be shaped to be nutritionally well-rounded, so that the day begins on the right note. Lately, seeds have surfaced to be the star of the morning routines. Either they are sprinkled over breakfast oatmeal or consumed empty stomach with a glass of water. The seeds may be tiny, but they are nutritional powerhouses, packed with good health benefits. But how do you decide what's right for you? Predominantly, a seed dominates the morning routine. Find out which one is your pick. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To decode about the morning superseeds' variety, HT Lifestyle spoke to Kanchan Khurana, who is a senior clinical nutritionist at Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida. She recommended that even before superseed, the first step of your morning routine should serve to hydrate you. “Start your day with a plain glass of water; it can also be lukewarm water,” dietician Kanchan said.

Which seed should you choose?

We asked which seed one should add. To this, the dietician explained that it varies based on targeted health concerns. Each seed supports a different issue.

“While talking about seeds, as per the body's condition, seeds should be chosen and added; it's never one size fits all,” the dietitian elaborated.

With the frenzy of superseeds exponentially increasing on social media and the fitness communities, you will see every other person is adding a seed. Watching that, others also jump on the trend, assuming it's something everyone needs. But here's the problem. What may work for others may not work for you. Worst case? It may backfire.

Instead of emulating someone else's morning routine, consider taking a step back to evaluate your own core issues. The dietician described that a seed's usefulness ties back to your body's specific concerns. So before you add anything to your routine, identify the health challenges you may be dealing with. This bit of introspection can act as a guide for correct seed selection, which you can further validate through a consultation with an expert.

The dietician firmly advocated for appropriate medical guidance before adding anything to your diet. “We should always consult a dietician/clinical nutritionist while adding seeds in our dietary regime. As every food item has its beneficial and toxic effects,” she said.

Top superseeds and their use

Before you go ahead and select a seed, let's take a quick glance through the popular seeds and the health concerns they help with.

1. Carom seeds

There are some underrated seeds, like carom seed, also known as ajwain, which also deserve more attention. Carom seed is not entirely obscure or maintains a low profile; it is commonly consumed after a heavy meal to aid digestion. But for the morning seed category, ajwain may be less heard.

The dietician shared, “Carom seeds, overnight soaked or boiled and then consumed, can be taken by those who have gas, bloating, or constipation issues.”

2. Cumin seeds

Next up is another familiar Indian kitchen staple, cumin seed, also known as jeera. It is particularly helpful when your body is holding onto excess fluid, making you feel bloated.

“Cumin seeds will be beneficial for those who feel water retention when they wake up early in the morning," Kanchan noted.

3. Fenugreek seeds

Third is fenugreek seeds, which are called methi. Turns out you can add fenugreek to your morning routine. Beyond flavouring food, methi helps to address several health issues, from regulating blood sugar to improving breast milk production. It is one of the versatile seeds in this list.

“Seeds such as fenugreek seeds are known for their hypoglycemic effect, and also alleviate pain, along with their property to enhance breast milk is widely given to lactating mothers, diabetic patients,” Dietician Kanchan highlighted the benefits. "Itis also helpful in back and joint pain conservative management."

4. Chia seeds and basil seeds

Chia seeds may have become a buzzword, but many are still unsure about the positive health benefits they offer. Along with chia seeds, basil seeds also provide similar health benefits, making them another option for those looking to add fibre to their diet with a seed.

The dietician said, “Chia seeds and basil seeds add fibre to the diet and promote heart health. It is also beneficial for those who are on their weight loss journey.”

Both seeds are rich in fibre and support fullness, keeping your cravings away for longer periods. Which means they also help support weight management goals.

5. Coriander seeds

Lastly, coriander seeds and garden seeds have made it to the list. The dietician noted that they contain anti-inflammatory properties, improve digestion and promote good health.

The list also broadens the horizon on the variety of seeds available for a morning routine. Often, flashier options like flax seeds or chia seeds take up all the spotlight, but kitchen essentials like ajwain or jeera deserve some attention too. They may seem more oriented towards culinary purposes, but they also offer targeted benefits, making them just as impactful.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.