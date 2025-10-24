Bengaluru dietician reveals if you can eat chia seeds daily: ‘Safely consume only about…’

Chia seeds have steadily gained popularity as a superfood. These tiny seeds are commonly highly recommended in wellness circles for their invaluable benefits in several areas, such as weight loss and improved digestion. And there's a valid reason for their skyrocketing fame. Besides the typical advantages for weight loss and gut health, it also positively influences cardiovascular health. A study published in Nutrition Reviews in March 2025 highlighted chia seeds' ability to lower blood pressure levels. Chia seeds contain a plant-based omega-3, which combats inflammation. Chia seeds are hailed as a superseed for its robust nutritional profile.(Picture credit: Freepik)

The formidable health benefits make one tempted to add chia seeds to the diet, but before you do, it's important to ask a few essential questions if you are still sceptical about it. Understanding the full picture helps you actually enjoy the nutritional advantages and avoid unwanted side effects.

While chia seeds are enjoying the rightfully deserving share of the spotlight, it's essential that you first understand how to correctly consume them. So let's back up a bit and look at some basic questions and guidelines to make sure you reap the benefits without being caught off guard by any unwanted side effects.

HT Lifestyle asked Suparna Mukherjee, in-charge dietitian at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru, six common questions about chia seeds.

1. Should one eat chia seeds every day?

Everything comes with a limitation, even the most nutrient-dense foods. How often you eat them determines the outcome, which can go one of two ways: better or worse. We asked the dietician if chia seeds have any strong weekly frequency-related limitations, and she assured that they can be a part of a daily diet without any worry.

“Yes, chia seeds can be part of a daily diet as they are a functional food rich in plant protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals,” Suparna said.

2. How many tablespoons in a day?

Now that you know chia seeds can be easily added to your daily diet, how many tablespoons should you go for? Do you wing it? Turns out there's a sweet spot which, when you maintain, keeps you safe.

The dietician shared, “Most adults can safely consume only about 1 to 2 tablespoons (approximately 15 to 30 g) per day, which is also the commonly recommended range in nutrition guidance.” When you stick to this amount, you steer clear of any suprising side effects.

4. What is the best way to consume chia seeds?

Make sure your chia seeds are never dry when you consume them. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

The dietician warned about eating chia seeds dry. Instead, she emphasised soaking it thoroughly, as otherwise it may become a choking hazard. “It is best to soak chia seeds in water, milk, curd, or other liquids before consuming, as soaking improves digestibility and prevents choking or discomfort,” Suparna noted.

5. Who should be cautious?

Just because chia seeds come with ample health benefits doesn't mean one should let their guard down with caution, particularly for people with certain vulnerable conditions.

Suparna added, “People with digestive issues, swallowing difficulties, or those who require restricted fibre intake should consume chia seeds carefully and always in soaked form.”

The side effects of chia seeds typically occur when they are eaten dry or in excess. “Eating them dry or in excess may cause bloating, gas, or constipation due to their high fibre and water-absorbing capacity," the dietician told.

This highlights the need for mindful consumption even for superfoods like chia seeds. Despite having good nutrients, it still isn't entirely risk-free.

6. Are there any negative effects on any organs?

When you add something new to your diet, the first question that comes up is - what if it harms vital organs? In the case of chia seeds, however, there's good news.

“No organ damage is associated with chia seeds when consumed in moderate amounts,” the dietician confirmed. But she reiterated again to be careful, as consuming them dry can cause difficulty swallowing due to rapid water absorption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.