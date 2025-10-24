Pune diabetes doctor shares 10 ‘best grains’ to keep sugar in check and support weight loss: From barley to kodo millet

Managing weight and blood sugar can often feel like a balancing act, especially when it comes to choosing the right foods. With so many options available, it's easy to get confused about what's truly healthy. Expert reveals 10 low-GI grains for diabetes and weight management. (Freepik)

Dr Pramod Tripathi, also known as the diabetes reversal doctor and a general physician with 26 years of experience based in Pune, shared in his October 23 Instagram post a list of 10 grains with a glycemic index below 55 that are safe for diabetics and those looking to lose weight. (Also read: Doctor warns ‘waist size above this number’ can increase risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and even cancer )

"Most families have got into a rote routine of the same grains at lunch/dinner … this needs to be modified for reducing sugars and weight … Start incorporating some of the 10 safest grains one at a time…," Dr Pramod wrote in the caption.

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Barley

Dr Tripathi highlights barley as the top grain, with a glycemic index of 25–30. He mentions it has been part of Indian diets since Mohenjo-daro.

2. Foxtail millet

He says, “Foxtail millet is one of the“shri dhanyas” (a term in Ayurveda and traditional Indian diet for highly nutritious grains). It has a glycemic index (GI) of 30–35, which is relatively low hence, it is perfect for controlling blood sugar.

3. Brown top millet

He points out that brown top millet is another excellent choice for those managing blood sugar and weight.

4. Little millet

Dr Tripathi explains, "Little millet is another excellent option, providing essential nutrients without spiking sugar levels."

5. Kodo millet

Dr Tripathi recommends kodo millet for its low GI and high nutritional value.

6. Banyad millet

According to him, banyad millet grows in low-water conditions and is packed with proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Dr. Tripathi lists khapli wheat, amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa as top grains for diabetics. (Google Gemini)

7. Khapli wheat

Dr Tripathi says, "My personal favourite is khapli wheat, with a GI of around 40–45. It's great for afternoon meals."

8. Amaranth (Rajgira)

He adds, "After khapli wheat comes amaranth or rajgira, which is nutrient-dense and diabetes-friendly."

9. Buckwheat (Kuttu)

"Buckwheat is another safe option that helps maintain stable sugar levels and supports weight management," says Dr Pramod.

10. Quinoa

Dr Tripathi explains, "Finally, quinoa, which has come to India from abroad, is excellent for balanced nutrition and managing diabetes."

Dr Tripathi also shares meal tips, " Afternoons are great for wheat-based meals like khapli wheat or jowar chana roti. Evenings are ideal for millets. They help control sugar, provide nutrients, and support overall health. Variety is key; changing grains in your meals changes things inside your body, too."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.