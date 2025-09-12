Diabetologist warns ‘waist size above this number’ can increase risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and even cancer

Carrying excess fat around the waist is more than a cosmetic concern, it can silently increase the risk of serious health problems. Even people who appear otherwise healthy may face hidden risks if their waist size crosses a certain threshold. Dr. Bhagyesh Kulkarni, Cardio-Diabetologist from Pune, explains on August 22 episode of The Ranveer Show what your waist size reveals about your health and why it matters. Excess waist fat linked to serious health risks, says Dr. Bhagyesh Kulkarni. (Freepik)

Why waist size matters

Dr. Kulkarni explains that waist size can be a major indicator of underlying health risks. “If the fat around your waist goes beyond 34 inches, you should check it regularly. Excess fat here increases the chances of lifestyle-related disorders. A waist circumference above this threshold often indicates fat accumulation in vital organs such as the liver and pancreas,” he says.

How evolution and metabolism affect waist fat

He adds that this is tied to how the human body evolved. “In early human history, our bodies were designed for periods of fasting and to preserve energy. Today, we eat almost continuously. Excess fat around the waist is a clear sign that the body is storing more fat than necessary.”

Dr. Bhagyesh warns that when metabolism is disrupted, dormant genes linked to conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and even cancer can become active. “When this happens, those silent risks can be triggered, leading to serious health problems over time,” he notes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.