Dentist who lost his dad to rapid dementia shares 5 habits he follows now to protect his brain: ‘Floss every night’

Dementia is a growing health crisis, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. It not only robs people of their memory and independence but also deeply impacts families who watch their loved ones change before their eyes. After losing his father to the condition, dentist Dr. Mark Burhenne shared in a September 7 Instagram post the 5 habits he now follows to lower his own risk. (Also read: Just 1 diet soda a day could triple your risk of life-threatening diseases like stroke and dementia, new study warns ) Dr. Mark Burhenne shares 5 habits to combat dementia after losing his father to the condition.(Unsplash)

"What I wish I knew when my dad was still alive… My dad was an athlete and an accomplished mountaineer. It left us all asking, how could this possibly happen to one of the healthiest people we knew?" wrote Dr. Mark Burhenne.

He adds, "When he declined so suddenly into dementia in my 30s, I started looking at health differently. As a dentist, I couldn't ignore what the science shows, oral health determines your brain health, heart health, and how long you live."

Here are 5 things Dr. Mark does now to lower dementia risk:

1. Floss every night

Gum disease doesn't stay confined to the mouth. It drives inflammation throughout the body, and researchers believe it can be a causal factor in dementia.

2. Use an oral appliance during sleep

Dr. Mark has mild sleep apnea. The appliance keeps the jaw forward and the airway open, leading to deeper sleep and less damage to the brain.

3. Track sleep quality

Deep sleep is when the brain clears toxins like beta amyloid. The buildup of these plaques, whether a cause or a byproduct of chronic inflammation, is strongly linked to memory loss and cognitive decline.

4. Eat for the oral microbiome

Bacteria in the mouth convert nitrates from leafy greens into nitric oxide, which supports blood flow and brain health.

5. Manage stress levels

High cortisol shrinks the hippocampus, the brain's memory centre. Chronic stress, over time, can reduce brain size and function.

"This is what longevity looks like when you see the mouth-body connection clearly. It's what I wish I'd known when my dad was still alive," concludes Dr Mark.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.