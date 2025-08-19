Just 1 diet soda a day could triple your risk of life-threatening diseases like stroke and dementia, new study warns

Many of us reach for diet sodas or soft drinks thinking they’re a healthier alternative to sugary beverages. They’re convenient, refreshing, and often marketed as a guilt-free choice. A new study published in the American Heart Association’s journal has raised concerns over the health effects of diet sodas and artificially sweetened soft drinks. Study reveals daily diet soda consumption raises stroke and Alzheimer’s risk. (Representational Image)

A decade-long study following more than 2,800 adults aged 45 and older found that individuals who drank at least one artificially sweetened beverage daily had almost triple the risk of ischemic stroke and Alzheimer’s dementia compared to those who seldom consumed these drinks. (Also read: Doctor says these everyday foods can be silently damaging your liver: From cookies, soda to cereals )

What the study reveals

Participants reported their beverage habits, including diet sodas and other cold drinks, at multiple points during the decade-long study. Those who drank one or more artificially sweetened beverages daily had hazard ratios close to 3.0 for ischemic Stroke and Alzheimer’s dementia, indicating a significantly higher risk. The research accounted for age, gender, diet quality, and physical activity, adding credibility to the findings. Although the specific types of sweeteners were not detailed, the results contribute to growing concerns about the safety of common artificial additives.

Diet sodas, despite being low in sugar, may disrupt metabolism and gut health due to artificial sweeteners.(REUTERS)

How diet sodas affect the body

Despite containing little or no sugar, diet sodas rely on artificial sweeteners that may disrupt metabolic processes. They can affect gut bacteria, alter glucose regulation, and influence brain chemistry, potentially increasing susceptibility to neurological conditions. Additionally, caffeine and phosphoric acid in sodas may raise blood pressure and deplete essential minerals, both of which can negatively impact cardiovascular and brain health.

Beyond stroke and dementia, regular consumption of diet or sugary sodas has been linked to:

1.6 times higher risk per additional soda Heart disease: 20% higher risk from just one can daily

26% higher risk for 1–2 cans per day Tooth decay and bone loss: From sugar and acid erosion

What happens in your body after a soft drink

Immediately: Sugar floods your bloodstream.

Sugar floods your bloodstream. 20 minutes: Blood sugar spikes, triggering insulin release.

Blood sugar spikes, triggering insulin release. 40 minutes: Caffeine is absorbed, increasing blood pressure and releasing more sugar from the liver. Dopamine stimulates the brain’s pleasure centres.

Caffeine is absorbed, increasing blood pressure and releasing more sugar from the liver. Dopamine stimulates the brain’s pleasure centres. 60 minutes: Phosphoric acid binds calcium and other minerals in the gut, while caffeine’s diuretic effect flushes them out through urine.

Lead researchers emphasise that while the study shows a strong link, it doesn’t prove that diet sodas directly cause stroke or dementia. Moderation is crucial, and water or natural drinks are safer choices. As evidence of potential harms grows, cutting back on artificially sweetened beverages may help reduce risks to brain and heart health. Further research is needed to fully understand these associations and guide safe dietary choices.