Doctor says these everyday foods can be silently damaging your liver: From cookies, soda to cereals

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Doctor Adrian reveals the biggest threat to your liver and it’s not fat. Find out which common ingredient may be silently causing long-term liver damage.

Your liver is one of the hardest-working organs in your body, responsible for filtering toxins, supporting digestion, and keeping your system in balance. Did you know that some everyday foods could be silently putting your liver at risk? Dr Adrian, a Functional Medicine Doctor, often shares tips related to health and wellness with his Instagram family.

According to Dr. Adrian, high fructose corn syrup in processed foods is more harmful to liver health than traditional fats.(Shutterstock)
According to Dr. Adrian, high fructose corn syrup in processed foods is more harmful to liver health than traditional fats.(Shutterstock)

In one of his post he opened up about the foods that can be most harmful to your liver. He breaks down the dietary culprits that may be doing more damage than you think, especially if consumed regularly. (Also read: Doctor shares 5 signs of fatty liver you can easily check at home: From unexplained belly fat to sudden fatigue )

Not all fats are bad for your liver

He says in his post, "If you think meat or saturated fats like ghee or butter are the worst for your liver, think again”. He added, “These are actually fine. Research shows that high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is far worse and is strongly linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).”

Dr Adrian explained that while many people blame traditional fats for liver issues, it’s actually excessive sugar especially fructose that poses a greater risk. “Unlike glucose, fructose is more readily converted into fat in the liver, increasing the risk of liver damage,” he added. This fat buildup over time can lead to serious health conditions, including insulin resistance, inflammation, and even liver scarring.

HFCS: The hidden threat in everyday foods

“HFCS is commonly found in processed foods like cookies, candies, breakfast cereals, soft drinks, and even sauces and condiments,” he warned. “These products might seem harmless, but they’re often packed with hidden sugars that can silently stress your liver.”

By reducing your intake of these sugary, processed items and focusing on whole, nutrient-rich foods, Dr Adrian believes you can significantly improve your liver health. “Avoiding HFCS doesn’t mean giving up everything you love, but being mindful of what you consume can go a long way in protecting this vital organ,” he emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

