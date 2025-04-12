Nutritionist shares 11 simple things you can do to keep your liver healthy: Fasting overnight to eating veggies

Liver plays a significant role in maintaining hormonal balance, regulating metabolism and supporting digestion. It is essential to incorporate dietary and lifestyle patterns that can help in supporting liver health. Nutritionist Pratima Nagaraj, a few weeks back, shared a post noting down what we can do to keep the liver happy and healthy. Also read | Is this everyday snack setting you up for a lifetime of liver damage? Doctor shares 5 prevention tips Incorporate these dietary and lifestyle patterns to support liver health. (Photo by Pixabay)

“If you are feeling bloated, sluggish, unable to lose weight or struggling with PMS, hormonal issues, menstrual irregularities, acne, mood swings, fibroids, cysts and other signs of estrogen dominance then.... it's your liver crying for attention,” wrote Pratima Nagaraj.

1. Eat cruciferous veggies:

Rich in sulfur compounds, veggies like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale support liver detoxification and estrogen metabolism.

2. Eat liver friendly herbs:

Support your liver detoxification with medicinal herbs like milk thistle, dandelion, licorice, burdock and turmeric.

3. Start your day with warm lemon water:

Starting your morning with warm lemon water gently stimulates liver function, aids digestion, and helps your body naturally flush out toxins.

4. Ditch the liver stressors:

Alcohol, caffeine, sugar, processed foods and junk food overwork the liver, slowing detoxification and causing inflammation. Also read | Fatty liver disease without symptoms? Here’s how to catch it before it is too late

5. Hydrate:

Drinking 2–3 liters (8–12 cups) of water daily helps flush toxins out effectively, keeping your liver functioning optimally.

Stay hydrated throughout the day.(Shutterstock)

6. Sweat it out:

Sweating through exercise or an infrared sauna boosts detoxification, helping your liver eliminate toxins through your skin.

7. Overnight fasting:

Fasting at least 12 hours overnight allows your liver to rest, regenerate, and efficiently detoxify, improving your overall metabolic health.

8. Reduce toxins:

Opt for organic foods, natural cleaning and skincare products to minimise liver overload from environmental toxins.

9. Boost fiber intake:

Fiber from veggies, fruits and seeds binds toxins and hormones, supporting gut health, bowel movements and easier elimination of toxins lessening your liver’s workload.

10. Use castor oil packs:

Apply castor oil packs over your liver to boost circulation, support detoxification, reduce inflammation, and nourish liver function. Also read | Want to reverse fatty liver? The Liver Doc suggests 5 changes to make in daily diet, exercise, sleep to reduce it

11. Get essential liver nutrients:

Your liver thrives on key nutrients like iron, copper, vitamins A, C, D, and E. Include foods rich in these nutrients such as leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, eggs, and bio-available proteins to enhance detoxification, protect liver cells, and promote optimal liver function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.